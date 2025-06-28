Swati Kapoor is the co-founder of the NGO ‘Little Miracles Foundation’. Under the foundation, she offers ‘Thaal Sewa’, which serves people a plate full of food for just Rs 5. In 'Thaal sewa’, the people are served a plate full of rice along with gravy-like rajma, dal, lobiya, or chana, and salad.

On Friday, June 27, DNA hosted an event to honour and celebrate the women who are rising to the top in a variety of fields. The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025, to celebrate the 'New Gen Women', had none other than Swati Kapoor in attendance. She is a Uttarakhand-based social worker who swears by serving food, ensuring no one sleeps hungry in her town in Haldwani. At the event, Swati Kapoor won the Social Worker of the Year award.

Who is Swati Kapoor?

Swati Kapoor is the co-founder of the NGO ‘Little Miracles Foundation’. Under the foundation, she offers ‘Thaal Sewa’, which serves people a plate full of food for just Rs 5. In 'Thaal sewa’, the people are served a plate full of rice along with gravy-like rajma, dal, lobiya, or chana, and salad. On weekdays, food for 1200 people is prepared on average. The Thaal-Sewa van distributes around 200 packets of food to the needy every day. Above all, at Thaal Seva Point, pregnant ladies are also served food free of cost.

What is 'Thaal Sewa'?

Thaal Sewa is reportedly a crowd-funded initiative that provides meals to over 1000 people daily, as mentioned on the official site of the Little Miracles Foundation. Some donors contribute grains and pulses, which are prepared into nutritious food by trained chefs. Funding comes from "thaal sewaks" who contribute to the foundation and a nominal Rs 5 collection from consumers.

About DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025, held on June 27, acknowledged the tireless efforts, strategic planning, and unwavering determination that empower women to excel and pave the way for future generations. The crème de la crème of women achievers were celebrated for their success in a grand event.