Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2023: Top inspirational quotes by the Arya Samaj founder

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 2023: He founded the Arya Samaj in 1875 to get rid of the evil practices and orthodox traditions of the society.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 06:16 AM IST

Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, February 15. Swami Dayanand was an Indian philosopher, social leader and founder of the Arya Samaj. Popularly known as Maharishi Dayanand, he was born on February 12, 1824, in the Kathiawar district of Gujarat to a Brahmin family.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Maharishi Dayanand was born on the Dashmi of Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month which falls on February 15 this year. However, his birthday falls on February 12 according to the Gregorian calendar.

He founded the Arya Samaj in 1875 to get rid of the evil practices and orthodox traditions of the society. He is also believed to have played a major role in India’s independence. He coined the slogan ‘Swaraj’, which was later used by Lokmanya Tilak.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati quotes

“What is crucial in dealing with loss is not to lose the lesson. That makes you a winner in the most profound sense.” -Dayanand Saraswati

“A person who consumes the least and contributes most is a mature person, for in giving lies the self-growth.” -Dayanand Saraswati

“You cannot stand tall emotionally when you are always at the receiving end.” -Dayanand Saraswati

“We need to know luck is also earned and not imposed! There is no unearned grace.” -Dayanand Saraswati   

“The greatest musical instrument given to a human being is the voice.” –Dayanand Saraswati

