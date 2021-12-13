‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’: Sushmita Sen, first Indian Miss Universe, wishes Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu

Harnaaz Sandhu of India won the coveted 70th Miss Universe 2021 title on Monday, December 13 at a glittering virtual event staged in Eilat, Israel, ending India's 21-year drought at the international competition. Harnaaz is the third Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title since Lara Dutta in 2000 and Sushmita Sen in 1994.



Sushmita Sen, the first Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe in 1994, took to Instagram on Monday and congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu for her glorious victory. Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Sushmita uploaded Harnaaz's photos and wrote, "'Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03, Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years ( by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you….MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!! My love & Regards to your Maa & family…bohut bohut Mubarak".





Earlier, Lara Dutta had also congratulated Harnaaz on her Twitter account. “Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse", she tweeted.



A yoga enthusiast and fitness lover, 21-year-old Harnaaz was born into a Sikh family and she hails from Chandigarh.