Surya Namaskar: Reasons why you should perform this ultimate asana

Practising Surya Namaskar is also a powerful technique for making you more aware.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Representational image

Practising various types of yoga asanas can be beneficial for you to ensure better health of the body. In this too, the practice of Surya Namaskar is considered very beneficial for you. Along with promoting life-giving energy, the practice of Surya Namaskar can be beneficial for you in removing many physical and mental problems. According to spirituality, the sun represents energy and power.

The best time to do Surya Namaskar is before sunrise. It is helpful in increasing physical and mental strength, better control over the body, peace of mind, balanced energy and inner peace. Practising Surya Namaskar is also a powerful technique for making you more aware. Regular practice also helps to establish a deeper connection between body, breath and consciousness. 

How to practice Surya Namaskar?

According to yoga experts, Surya Namaskar is one of the easiest and most effective exercises. In this, salutations to the Sun have to be done in 12 different positions. Pranaam Mudra, Hasta Uttanasana, Paschimottanasana, Ashwa Sanbharanasana, Parvatasana, Ashtanga Namaskar and Bhujangasana can be especially beneficial for you. One can start the practice with 5 cycles in the initial days and gradually increase it to 11 cycles per day. For the correct information about the rugs, definitely take the advice of an expert.

Benefits of practising Surya Namaskar?

According to yoga experts, Surya Namaskar can provide benefits to your mind and body in many ways.

  • Helps in reducing weight
  • Helps to keep you disease free and healthy
  • Increases the balance of body and mind
  • Improves blood circulation
  • Improves digestive system
  • Strengthens the heart
  • Stimulates the abdominal muscles, respiratory system, lymphatic system, spinal cord and other internal organs
  • Tones the muscles of the spine, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, wrists, back and legs, promoting overall flexibility
  • Psychologically it controls the interrelationship of body, breath and mind
  • Increases the energy level in the body while calming the mind
