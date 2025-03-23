The first solar eclipse of 2025 is about to take place later this month. Check here date, time, and more details about this partial solar eclipse.

The first solar eclipse of 2025 is expected to take place on March 29, with some regions across the globe having the opportunity to experience this phenomenon. Although India will not be able to experience this wondrous event, it is important to know its specifics and the rules that accompany it. The March 29, 2025 solar eclipse is a breathtaking occasion for numerous locations across the globe.

Solar eclipse 2025: Will it be visible in India?

While this is an incredible event, India will not experience this eclipse, but remembering to stay safe while respecting all cultural guidelines enables everyone to enjoy this event without hassle.

Solar eclipse 2025: Date and time

Regions such as parts of Europe, Asia, Africa, North America, South America, the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans will be able to enjoy a solar eclipse that begins at 2:20 PM IST on March 29, 2025. The partial eclipse will be visible for a duration of 4 hours with the peak occurring at 4:17PM IST and being completed by 6:13 PM IST.

Unfortunately, the eclipse will not be viewable from India as the Indian subcontinent does not fall in the path of the solar eclipse which is in the western part of the world.

Western viewers will be the best, with Northern Quebec, Canada receiving coverage for roughly 93.1% of the moon's eclipse. Reykjavk, Iceland can expect the lowest amount of coverage at roughly 66%. The Eastern United States sits in the middle, having around 85% of the sun covered, but not nearly as much as Canada.

Solar eclipse 2025: Precautions to take while watching

When watching a solar eclipse, safety is paramount. Regular sunglasses won't cut it – you need special VISO 123-2 solar viewing glasses. Never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection, as it can seriously damage your retinas. Instead, try indirect viewing methods like a pinhole projector.

Scientific value

Solar eclipses are more than just a pretty sight. They offer a unique opportunity for scientific observation and research.