Surya Grahan 2023 date, time: Know when is solar eclipse in April, when, where and how to watch

File photo

There will be a total of four eclipses this year, including two solar eclipses. Soon there will be the year's first solar eclipse. Solar eclipse 2023 or Surya Grahan is one of the most significant celestial events. In general, the term 'eclipse' refers to the phenomena of the Sun being obstructed by the Moon, or "solar eclipse," whereas the term "lunar eclipse" refers to the Moon being hidden by Earth's shadow.

The first solar eclipse of 2023 will be on April 20. However, India won't be able to see the first solar eclipse of 2023. Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean are among the places where it will be seen.

Solar eclipse 2023 time

Solar eclipse 2023 or Surya Grahan 2023 will start at 7:04 am and end at 12:29 pm. This means the maximum time of the solar eclipse will be around four hours.

Surya Grahan, Chandra Grahan in 2023: eclipse dates