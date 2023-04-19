Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details

The first solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details
Surya Grahan 2023| Photo: Pixabay

The year's first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan will take place on April 20th. This will be a hybrid solar eclipse as per the Drik Panchang. A hybrid solar eclipse is one where in some parts of the world a total solar eclipse will be visible, while in others, an annular solar eclipse will be visible. 

As per the Drik Panchang, during this solar eclipse, the sun will be completely covered in the shadow of the moon. The longest duration of the totality will be 1 minute and 15 seconds. 

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India and hence, there will not be a Sutak Kaal, an inauspicious time before either a solar or lunar eclipse. This solar eclipse will be visible in Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. 

The second solar eclipse of 2023 will take place on October 14. The second solar eclipse will also not be visible in India. 

Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: India likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with Saudi Arabia, here’s why

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.