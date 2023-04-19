Surya Grahan 2023: Date, time, visibility and other details

Surya Grahan 2023| Photo: Pixabay

The year's first solar eclipse or Surya Grahan will take place on April 20th. This will be a hybrid solar eclipse as per the Drik Panchang. A hybrid solar eclipse is one where in some parts of the world a total solar eclipse will be visible, while in others, an annular solar eclipse will be visible.

As per the Drik Panchang, during this solar eclipse, the sun will be completely covered in the shadow of the moon. The longest duration of the totality will be 1 minute and 15 seconds.

The solar eclipse will not be visible in India and hence, there will not be a Sutak Kaal, an inauspicious time before either a solar or lunar eclipse. This solar eclipse will be visible in Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean.

The second solar eclipse of 2023 will take place on October 14. The second solar eclipse will also not be visible in India.

