Surya Grahan 2022 TODAY: Check when and where to watch solar eclipse 2022, visibility in India

File Photo

Just a day after Diwali today - October 25, 2022, the world is all set to witness a partial solar eclipse which will be visible from several Indian cities. The surya grahan is set to begin at dusk on Tuesday and will be visible from the majority of cities across the country, according to experts.

Solar Eclipse 2022: When to watch Surya Grahan 2022

The Solar Eclipse will occur on Tuesday, October 25, a day after Diwali. According to Drik Panchang, this eclipse is a partial Solar Eclipse, which would be visible from 04:29 pm. The eclipse will end with the sunset at 05:42 pm, and the maximum eclipse time will be at 05:30 pm. This is the second solar eclipse of 2022.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Where to watch Surya Grahan 2022

The partial solar eclipse will be visible across the region including Europe, the Middle East, northern sections of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean, and the North Indian Ocean.

In India, the partial Solar Eclipse will be visible in almost all parts of the country, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Pune, Surat, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Patna, Ooty, Chandigarh, Ujjain, Varanasi, Mathura, and a few more places.

Solar Eclipse 2022: Visibility time for Surya Grahan 2022 in India

Delhi - 4.29 pm

Mumbai - 4.49 pm

Bangalore - 5.12 pm

Kolkata - 4.52 pm

Chennai - 5.14 pm

Bhopal - 4.42 pm

Hyderabad - 4.59 pm

Kanyakumari - 5.32 pm

The longest time when the solar eclipse will be visible will be 1 hour and 45 minutes, from Gujarat’s Dwarka.