Surya and Chandra Grahan 2023: What you need to know about Sutak Kaal

October 2023 brings a remarkable celestial event for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts with both Solar and Lunar eclipses on the horizon. Although these occurrences are considered inauspicious, their breathtaking beauty makes them a must-watch. The Solar eclipse is set to happen on October 14, followed by the Lunar eclipse on October 28. However, you might have heard of the term 'Sutak Kaal' associated with these events, and it's important to understand what it entails and how to exercise caution during this inauspicious period on the last Surya and Chandra Grahan in 2023.

Sutak Kaal, an Inauspicious Event in October:

In Hindu Astrology, Sutak Kaal is the inauspicious time that occurs 12 hours before a Solar Eclipse and 9 hours before a Lunar Eclipse. It is believed that during Sutak Kaal, the Earth's atmosphere becomes contaminated, leading to various adverse effects. This celestial spectacle may potentially cause harm, which is why it's crucial to exercise caution.

Precautions to Take During Sutak Kaal:

As per Drik Panchang, it is recommended to avoid consuming any solid or liquid food items during the Sutak period. However, for children, the sick, pregnant women, and the elderly, food limitations are restricted to only a single Prahar or 3 hours.