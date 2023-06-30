Survey finds more women constipated but men spend more time in loo, know why

According to a survey conducted in the UK, constipation is more common in women, while men tend to spend more time in the bathroom and pass gas more frequently. The survey, called "The Big Poo Review," in partnership with Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4, provided insights into the bowel habits of people in Britain. A total of 142,768 participants aged 18 or older took part in the survey, including 110,627 females, 32,023 males, and 118 people who selected "other" as their gender.

Out of the participants who reported constipation (21% of the total), around 13% were males and over 23% were females. On the other hand, diarrhea was found to be more common in males (17.5%) compared to females (14.7%), according to the survey. However, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a condition characterized by stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhea, and constipation, affected more women (19.1%) than men (10.1%).

Dr. Will Bulsiewicz, the U.S. medical director and a board-certified gastroenterologist at ZOE, suggests that the reasons for these differences could range from females having longer bowel transit time to the influence of female sex hormones, which can slow bowel motility.

In a recent survey, it was found that men tend to spend an average of 5.26 minutes in the restroom, while women typically take about 3.53 minutes. However, it's worth noting that spending excessive time on the toilet is not considered ideal, according to Dr. B. When you squat, blood can accumulate in the tissues around the anus, potentially worsening the symptoms of hemorrhoids.

The survey also revealed that approximately 10.1% of men suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, whereas 19.1% of women reported experiencing this digestive issue.

According to the findings of the Big Poo Review, women, on average, release gas through flatulence around 8 times a day, while men do so approximately 9 times a day. Furthermore, the survey discovered that the younger age group tends to fart more frequently, with an average of 9.8 times per day, compared to individuals aged 58 or older who fart an average of 7.3 times per day.

The survey also highlighted that most people do not have a bowel movement immediately upon waking up. Instead, over 60% of individuals tend to have a bowel movement after breakfast.

