Survey decodes what kind of compliments women want on online dating platforms

Singles in India are in their “kindness era,” prioritising this attribute above others when it comes to dating. In fact, according to a recent survey from Bumble, over half (56%) Indians surveyed value kindness over physical attributes as a main priority when dating.

For many, kindness can come in the form of giving and receiving compliments, with 84% of respondents agreeing that giving a compliment is one of the kindest things a person can do. In fact, 88% of women agree that their self-confidence increases when they receive a compliment, but it's all about receiving the right ones.

However, 44% confessed that they do not know what makes a good compliment. In fact, 55% of men surveyed agree they don't always know how to give a compliment which is not about the physical traits of a person.

More than half (58%) of respondents agree they have a hard time receiving compliments, this is more relevant for men (60%) than women (54%) in India as 60% of women respondents believe it is more of a responsibility for men to compliment women.

What kinds of compliments do women actually want to receive?

Top five most appreciated compliments by women according to our survey are those about their personalities (61%), values and ethics (58%), knowledge of a particular topic (56%), sense of humour (55%) and hobbies or interests (e.g., dancing, travelling etc.) (53%)

Sometimes, some compliments just don’t land. Ruchi Ruuh, Bumble’s Relationship Expert, shares her best practices when it comes to giving a compliment:

Go beyond the physical – There’s so much more to a person than what they look like. Think of some compliments unrelated to appearance and it’ll go a long way.

Be specific – The more thoughtful and tailored a compliment is, the more likely it is that the recipient will appreciate it. This is especially true among Gen Z respondents, a majority (81%) of whom say that receiving a compliment from a potential romantic partner makes me more interested in them.

Be respectful and thoughtful– Sometimes, even if we mean well, compliments that aren’t grounded in respect won’t come off as kind. Think about how the person will receive what you’re saying before you do.