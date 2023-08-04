Headlines

Meet Surobhi Das, IIM graduate who got Rs 179 crore ESOP from 9 billion dollar Indian firm

Viral video: Salman Khan's doppelganger dances inside crowded Mumbai local train, internet reacts

Apoorva Sagodharargal actor Mohan found dead on Madurai street

Ghoomer trailer: Abhishek Bachchan coaches specially-abled Saiyami Kher to represent India in cricket in inspiring tale

Google Doodle: The story of Altina Schinasi and 'cat-eye' sunglasses she invented

 Health benefits of eating sushi

Simple ways to reduce uric acid levels at home

Benefits of vajrasana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Ram Gopal Varma says Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan 'put a brake' on South wave: ‘It stopped the myth that…’

Lifestyle

Survey decodes what kind of compliments women want on online dating platforms

For many, kindness can come in the form of giving and receiving compliments, with 84% of respondents agreeing that giving a compliment is one of the kindest things a person can do.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

Singles in India are in their “kindness era,” prioritising this attribute above others when it comes to dating. In fact, according to a recent survey from Bumble, over half (56%) Indians surveyed value kindness over physical attributes as a main priority when dating.

For many, kindness can come in the form of giving and receiving compliments, with 84% of respondents agreeing that giving a compliment is one of the kindest things a person can do. In fact, 88% of women agree that their self-confidence increases when they receive a compliment, but it's all about receiving the right ones.

However, 44% confessed that they do not know what makes a good compliment. In fact, 55% of men surveyed agree they don't always know how to give a compliment which is not about the physical traits of a person. 

More than half (58%) of respondents agree  they have a hard time receiving compliments, this is more relevant for men (60%) than women (54%) in India as 60% of women respondents believe it is more of a responsibility for men to compliment women. 

What kinds of compliments do women actually want to receive?

Top five most appreciated compliments by women according to our survey are those about their personalities (61%), values and ethics (58%), knowledge of a particular topic (56%), sense of humour (55%) and hobbies or interests (e.g., dancing, travelling etc.) (53%)

Sometimes, some compliments just don’t land. Ruchi Ruuh, Bumble’s Relationship Expert, shares her best practices when it comes to giving a compliment:

Go beyond the physical – There’s so much more to a person than what they look like. Think of some compliments unrelated to appearance and it’ll go a long way.

Be specific – The more thoughtful and tailored a compliment is, the more likely it is that the recipient will appreciate it. This is especially true among Gen Z respondents, a majority (81%) of whom say that receiving a compliment from a potential romantic partner makes me more interested in them.

Be respectful and thoughtful– Sometimes, even if we mean well, compliments that aren’t grounded in respect won’t come off as kind. Think about how the person will receive what you’re saying before you do.

This star kid, daughter of superstar, left films after marrying India's highest tax payer; can you recognise her?

Once one of India’s richest actresses, this superstar was tortured by husband, turned alcoholic, died without money

Sliding into Instagram DMs of unknown people to get more difficult, new feature on the way

Abhishek Bachchan postpones Ghoomer trailer launch as a mark of respect to late art director Nitin Desai

Meet the man who runs Rs 17,000 crore company, competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Birla, his net worth is…

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

