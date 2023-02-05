Surajkund Craft Fair 2023: How to book online tickets?

Surajkund Internationl crafts fair 2023 | Photo: PTI

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela is being conducted at Surajkund, Faridabad between February 3 to February 19. The Mela is conducted by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.

The finest craftspersons from all over India come to participate in the celebration of India’s age-old living crafts in a rhapsody christened Surajkund Crafts Mela. Surajkund International Crafts Mela is a highly acclaimed world’s biggest crafts fair.

For those who have not been able to book the tickets for the craft fair, here are steps to book online tickets for the Surajkund mela:

Surajkund Mela: How to book online tickets

Go to Surajkund Mela Authority’s official website at surajkundmelaauthority.com

Scan the QR code to get the link to book Surajkund Mela tickets

One can also click here to open BookMyShow directly

Head over to BookMyShow to book Surajkund Mela tickets online

You can also book parking tickets which are being handled by Park+ online.

How Can I Buy Surajkund Mela Tickets From BookMyShow?

The tickets are also available online on BookMyShow. The benefit of purchasing Surajkund Mela 2023 tickets online is that you will not have to wait in line to enter the Surajkund Mela grounds.