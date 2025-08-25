Supermodel Gigi Hadid skincare routine revealed: Spot treatments, calming face masks, exfoliation, more

Discover Gigi Hadid’s simple skincare routine. From gentle cleansers to hydration and sunscreen, explore the model’s beauty secrets for glowing skin.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is not only admired for her runway presence and fashion sense but also for her glowing, healthy skin. Interestingly, her skincare routine is surprisingly simple and focuses on consistency, hydration, and sun protection. Here’s a closer look at her beauty secrets.

Gentle cleansing

Gigi Hadid prefers mild cleansers that effectively remove dirt, makeup, and impurities without stripping away the skin’s natural oils. Dermatologist-recommended face washes are her go-to choices for maintaining a clean, fresh look.

Hydration is essential

Hydration plays a key role in Gigi Hadid’s skincare. She relies on lightweight moisturisers and nourishing creams to keep her skin soft and healthy. This step ensures that her skin barrier remains strong and radiant.

Sun protection

For Gigi Hadid, sunscreen is a non-negotiable part of daily skincare. Protecting her skin from UV damage helps her maintain long-term skin health, preventing premature ageing and sunspots.

Minimal makeup off-duty

When she isn’t working, Gigi Hadid often skips heavy makeup, giving her skin time to breathe. This habit helps prevent clogged pores and breakouts, keeping her complexion naturally glowing.

Targeted treatments

Instead of using too many products, Gigi Hadid believes in minimal, effective care. She occasionally uses spot treatments for blemishes and indulges in facials to refresh her skin, and uses a scrub to exfoliate her skin.

Gigi Hadid’s skincare routine proves that beauty doesn’t have to be complicated. With just a few consistent steps, cleanse, hydrate, and protect, she maintains flawless skin that radiates both on and off the runway.

