Alicia Kaur opened up about her modelling career, her struggles with rejection in Australia, and the challenges she faced in China, including losing her passport in Hong Kong.

Supermodel Alicia Kaur is a well-established name in the fashion industry, having nurtured her passion for modelling from a very young age. While she has participated in major fashion events and made her mark in the glamour world, her journey has been far from easy.

In a conversation with ANI, Kaur opened up about her modelling career, her struggles with rejection in Australia, and the challenges she faced in China, including losing her passport in Hong Kong. "Shanghai was really beautiful, but Hong Kong was unfortunate.

On the first day I arrived, my passport and wallet were stolen on the metro. I was stranded in the country for two and a half months without the ability to work because I couldn't validate my working visa. I was on a tight budget as the agency only provided minimal pocket money. This experience taught me the value of minimalism. I survived on two bananas a day and vegetable soup, boiling and reusing water because tap water wasn't drinkable at the time. I even had to walk everywhere as I couldn't afford public transport," Kaur recounted.

Reflecting on the ordeal of being stranded without identification, Kaur explained, "There was a protocol to follow because I didn't have any identification, and no one in Hong Kong knew me. My agency had to verify my identity, which involved getting family members or acquaintances who had known me for two years to sign the back of my photos. The process was incredibly tedious."

Describing the lengthy process of obtaining a new passport, she said, "The first set of photos I sent to Australia never arrived, so I had to redo everything. My family members had to sign documents in an Australian embassy and send them back. The entire process took over a month."

Kaur's passion for modelling began in childhood. "There was something about supermodels that fascinated me. I was very artistic even as a child. I remember once picking out a top, pants, and jacket from a designer kids' store. The shop manager said they didn't match, but my mum let me choose. The store owner, who happened to be there, loved my choices and offered to feature me on his magazine cover at just three years old. That's how I began childhood modelling," she shared.

However, academics and sports remained a priority. "I was very much into sports. I took up professional swimming and aimed to compete in the Commonwealth Games. Alongside this, I dabbled in acting and modelling, dreaming of travelling the world," Kaur said.

Her journey in Australia was fraught with rejection. "At 15, people told me I wasn't tall or skinny enough. At 5'10", I met the ideal model standards, yet I faced 45 rejections in Australia. Despite that, my parents were supportive. There were moments I wanted to quit, but small affirmations, like strangers calling me beautiful, kept me going." Kaur eventually landed an opportunity to work in China.

"An agency scout saw potential in me and connected me to placements in Beijing, Shanghai, and Hong Kong. Within weeks, I was travelling to China for nine months. It was a completely different world, with unique cultures and language barriers. The poverty I witnessed, such as children sewing in factories, was shocking, but the experience taught me resilience and self-reliance," she said. Her time in China helped her grow both personally and professionally. "Casting calls would have 500 to 1,000 people vying for the same job. I met incredible people and learned to live independently, taking care of myself mentally and physically."

Kaur later transitioned to the Indian fashion industry. "While in China, I met a model who encouraged me to try India. He introduced me to agencies in Mumbai, and one of them offered me work. From day one in India, my career flourished," she said. In India, Kaur collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan on a TV commercial and worked with Sidharth Malhotra for Shantnu Nikhil's fashion show in Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)