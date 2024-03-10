Super expensive things and free benefits that Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova has won

The Miss World event held in India saw participation from contestants representing 112 countries.

The Miss World 71st beauty pageant concluded at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9. Late into the night, Check Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned Miss World.

The reigning Miss World 2023, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, crowned Krystyna. This pageant, initiated by Eric Morley in 1951, is one of the oldest beauty contests globally. Models from all over the world participate annually. This year marked the 71st edition of Miss World, held in India. Sini Shetty represented India after winning Miss Femina in 2022.

In this contest, Sini Shetty secured the 8th position. Krystyna, upon winning this award, also clinched a lottery worth millions of rupees. Winning this award opens up fortunes for contestants, including a diamond-studded crown, prize money of 100 million rupees, and a free world tour. Every year, models from 100 countries participate in this competition. The winner is appointed as the ambassador for ongoing charity events worldwide. These charity trusts work towards mainstreaming marginalized communities globally. Miss World is prominently featured in all these programs.

Krystyna Pyszkova, winner of the Miss World 2024 title, hails from the Czech Republic. At 25, Krystyna is pursuing a law degree. Additionally, she manages several charity trusts. Born on January 19, 1999, Krystyna also runs a foundation under her name. This foundation facilitates children's education in Tanzania, a country in South Africa.

Krystyna also owns a school where she herself teaches children. The Miss World event held in India saw participation from contestants representing 112 countries. India has won this prestigious title six times. The winners include Rita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).