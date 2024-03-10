Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, whose first marriage ended after affair with superstar, then married secretly, became father at 50, he is...

Super expensive things and free benefits that Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova has won

IPL 2024: KKR named this star England player as replacement for Jason Roy

Meet actor who became star with Bollywood debut, gave competition to Shah Rukh Khan, one contract ruined his career

ISRO chief Somanath provides major update on Chandrayaan-4 mission, says ‘rockets up to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Super expensive things and free benefits that Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova has won

IPL 2024: KKR named this star England player as replacement for Jason Roy

Meet actor who became star with Bollywood debut, gave competition to Shah Rukh Khan, one contract ruined his career

Health benefits of eating papaya seeds

7 health benefits of eating soaked almonds daily

10 highest-rated Bollywood horror films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Meet actor, whose first marriage ended after affair with superstar, then married secretly, became father at 50, he is...

Meet actor who became star with Bollywood debut, gave competition to Shah Rukh Khan, one contract ruined his career

Meet top Bollywood actress, who has 20 flops in 18 years, once box office queen, now attempting comeback with...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Super expensive things and free benefits that Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova has won

The Miss World event held in India saw participation from contestants representing 112 countries.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 07:12 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Miss World 71st beauty pageant concluded at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai on Saturday, March 9. Late into the night, Check Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova was crowned Miss World.

The reigning Miss World 2023, Karolina Bielawska from Poland, crowned Krystyna. This pageant, initiated by Eric Morley in 1951, is one of the oldest beauty contests globally. Models from all over the world participate annually. This year marked the 71st edition of Miss World, held in India. Sini Shetty represented India after winning Miss Femina in 2022.

In this contest, Sini Shetty secured the 8th position. Krystyna, upon winning this award, also clinched a lottery worth millions of rupees. Winning this award opens up fortunes for contestants, including a diamond-studded crown, prize money of 100 million rupees, and a free world tour. Every year, models from 100 countries participate in this competition. The winner is appointed as the ambassador for ongoing charity events worldwide. These charity trusts work towards mainstreaming marginalized communities globally. Miss World is prominently featured in all these programs.

Krystyna Pyszkova, winner of the Miss World 2024 title, hails from the Czech Republic. At 25, Krystyna is pursuing a law degree. Additionally, she manages several charity trusts. Born on January 19, 1999, Krystyna also runs a foundation under her name. This foundation facilitates children's education in Tanzania, a country in South Africa.

Krystyna also owns a school where she herself teaches children. The Miss World event held in India saw participation from contestants representing 112 countries. India has won this prestigious title six times. The winners include Rita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who was ‘romantically close’ to Zeenat Aman while she was married to Sanjay Khan, did not marry her due to…

Jazim Sharma slams Punjabi singers for their songs on 'daru, hathyar', says 'humari young generation...' | Exclusive

Meet man, an Indian, whose company built BAPS temple, India's underwater metro, has Ratan Tata connection, he is..

Son surprises parents with 1st international trip, their priceless reaction is now a viral video, watch

US, India reaffirm commitment to cooperation in Quad Counterterrorism Working Group

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement