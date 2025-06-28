Suparna Sarkar wins the Breaking Barriers award at DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025. Suparna Sarkar is India's trailblazing female biker.

'Safe' motorbike riding instructor

She currently works as a motorcycle training instructor and trains the future female motorbikers. She is a seasoned biker, who has covered over 3.5 lakh kilometer, Interstingly, she also likes to collect different bikes and have 10 motorcycles in her garage.

She is the founder of STAR Academy, and trains people to ride safe. She has also founded STAR Riders India Club. Moreover she founded FIRE, for all women riders. She has advocated for safe ridings, and she led a campaign for safe riding with her husband, both started a 10,000 km journey for over 35 days to raise awareness about road safety.

Featured in Sabyasachi show

She made headlines when she was part of Sabyasachi's grand show Band Baja Baraat. Suparna Sarkar, was Sabyasachi's desi bride, who adorned a classic Sabyasachi Muherjee 'red' outfit and paired it up with heavy jewellery and Gajra. She made entry on a bike in her own wedding.

DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025

The DNA Women Achievers Awards is organized by DNA India every year to recognize the accomplishments of women across various fields. The DNA Women Achievers Awards 2025 empowers women and gives them platform to bring forward their success stories.