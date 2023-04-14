Search icon
Sunscreen benefits: 5 reasons why we need SPF every day

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

Picture: Pexels

In addition to protecting your skin from the sun, sunscreen has several other advantages. Summer means that it's time to head out and buy sunscreen. However, sunscreen should be worn every day. Sunscreen not only provides 100% protection against sunburn, but also protects a "superhero gene" which fights many skin problems.

Protection from Harmful UV Rays

We now face a greater risk of being damaged by the sun's harmful rays due to the ozone layer's ongoing destruction. While getting enough Vitamin D from the sun is essential for health, that doesn't mean you should risk it.

Premature Aging

We all desire skin that is younger-looking, glowing, and healthy. One of the strongest arguments for applying sunscreen is this. It guards against the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, sunspots, hyperpigmentation, photodamage, and dry skin, which are all early indicators of ageing. 

Skin Cancer Risk

Although the primary motivation for using sunscreen was for cosmetic purposes, the health benefit is a plus. To protect your skin from the risk of developing various types of skin cancer, wear sunscreen every day and throughout the days and months. 

Prevents Sunburns

Sunburns can cause the skin to become thinner and more translucent, increasing the visibility of bruises. Repeated episodes of peeling, swelling, redness, hives, and itching may occur on your skin.

Health Of The Skin

Sunscreen protects the vital skin proteins like collagen, keratin, and elastin. These proteins are necessary to maintain healthy, smooth skin.

5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, his royal family: Check out their gold-plated supercars, mansion, trillion-dollar net worth
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
