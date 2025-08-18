Sunny Leone’s go-to hack for radiant skin can be found right at home, actress reveals 'I don't always get time for self-maintenance, so I...'

'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Sunny Leone has always been admired not just for her screen presence, but also for her glowing and healthy skin. She recently opened up about her no-fuss skincare hack that’s easily sourced from your garden and how dedicating a little time to self-care can make all the difference.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 02:08 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Aloe Vera: Her backyard glow booster

Untitled-design-1Sunny Leone shared that her go-to skincare ingredient was right at home: aloe vera. She emphasised that everyone should grow it; whether on a balcony, in the patio, or indoors. When she faced a breakout, she simply cut a leaf, applied the gel to her face, left it on for a while, and then rinsed it off. The results, she said, showed a glow that was hard to miss. The ingredient’s natural anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties made it her secret weapon for acne and skin calmness.

Routine and self-care: Her non-negotiables

Untitled-design-2Beyond her DIY hack, the actress highlighted the importance of a consistent nighttime routine. No matter one’s age, she insisted on washing the face before bed and applying night skincare. For her, when younger, it was preventive care; as she aged, it became about maintenance.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon reveals her go-to skincare ritual, says, 'I actually do a particular mask, which is my favourite…'

She also reminded women to carve out at least an hour for themselves. Between managing work, family, and other responsibilities, she believed it might have felt indulgent at the moment but over time, skipping self-care could make one long for lost radiance. Taking that one hour, she stressed, was essential.

Why it resonates

Sunny Leone’s approach strikes a compelling balance between simplicity and effectiveness. She combines a time-tested natural remedy with the timeless practice of nurturing oneself. Her method isn’t about expensive creams or elaborate routines, it’s about being rooted, intentional, and consistent. It’s a refreshing reminder that glowing skin isn’t just about products, it’s about presence, care, and being in tune with yourself and your skin.

