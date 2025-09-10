Sunny Kaushal to Rohit Saraf: 6 Bollywood men who redefining fine suit with off-duty comfort

Let's take a look at six Bollywood stars who showcase stylish suit inspirations, from urban charm to vintage twists, that will help you upgrade your formal wardrobe with class and sophistication.

Nothing beats the class of a sharply-tailored suit, and our handsome Bollywood men just show how to make it look ‘fine’. Not only do they serve statements, but they also dish out ways to give your suits a moody upgrade. Be it Rohit Saraf’s urban charm or Sunny Kaushal’s vintage twist, take cues from these men to level up your suit game.

Varun Dhawan

Varun keeps it contemporary by sporting full black pants and pairing it with a thigh-length kurta. Giving it a rich twist, Varun layers it with a contrasting white coat, making it a perfect pick for both traditional and western spaces. He completes his ensemble with glossy black shoes and wide-framed shades.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan looks sleek and fine in a striped coat suit by Dolce & Gabbana, and it surely looks like stripes are his thing! Keeping it tidy and rich, Ishaan simply accessorises his attire with a statement watch, rings, and one-sided hoops.

Sunny Kaushal

Sunny Kaushal brings a vintage-suave energy to the fore in a beige and cream three-piece custom suit by Varoin Marwah and pairs it with a patterned scarf. He layers his look with classy brown shoes and accessorises with tinted-frame glasses, rings, and hoops.

Rohit Saraf

Rohit Saraf blends modern sophistication with his soft-boy charm in a white and black suit. Even without the coat, the actor looks dapper with rolled sleeves and an unshakable confidence that just cannot be missed. Keeping it simple yet effortless, Rohit simply sports a classic watch, matching the vibe of his attire.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan sports a buttoned-down black shirt and pairs it with full black pants and tops it all with a checked black and white coat. Keeping it modernly cool, Kartik simply completes his attire with black formal shoes.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur looks as suave as ever in a full black suit with spherical prints all across his coat. He simply pairs his look with glossy shoes and accessorises his look with rings, overall exuding his strong, charming aura.

