Suniel Shetty launches food delivery app ‘Waayu’; here's how it will be different than Swiggy, Zomato

According to reports, WAAYU does not impose commission fees to eateries, allowing them to provide clients with more value and competitive costs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

Waayu, a new online food delivery service launched by Mumbai hotels, claims to be 15% to 20% less expensive than other aggregators. The food delivery app, Waayu, claims to address problems that restaurants and customers have with current online food delivery services, including exorbitant commissions, unfair rankings, biassed reviews, low quality, and bad customer service.

Waayu is a product of Destek HORECA, which was established by IT entrepreneurs Anirudha Kotgire and Mandar Lande. It has the backing of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), based in Mumbai, as well as other trade associations. More than 1,000 eateries in Mumbai may be accessed through this software as a service (SaaS) platform, including Bhagat Tarachand, Mahesh Lunch Home, Banana Leaf, Shiv Sagar, Guru Kripa, Kirti Mahal, Persian Darbar, and Ladu Samrat.

According to reports, WAAYU does not impose commission fees to eateries, allowing them to provide clients with more value and competitive costs.The platform intends to avoid the issues of excessive pricing, delays, poor hygiene, low quality, and a lack of customer service by offering clients food that is affordable, timely, hygienic, and of good quality.

In addition to serving as the company's brand ambassador, Suniel Shetty owns stock in the company. The app will have a fixed monthly cost of Rs 1,000 per outlet, which will eventually increase to Rs 2,000. The platform wants to connect to the ONDC, or Open Network for Digital Commerce.

"WAAYU app will transform the online food delivery industry by embracing a commission-free model. We have 16 revenue streams, but not all will kick in from the beginning. We will have a fixed fee deal with the restaurants at an introductory price of ?1,000 per month per outlet. Later, it will be increased to ?2,000 a month. There is no per-order commission," said founder Anirudha Kotgire

How to use Waayu app?

There are two versions of the app: Waayu Delivery Partner for delivery executives and Waayu for customers. To use Waayu as a customer:

- Step 1: Download the Waayu app from the Google Play Store or visit the website waayu.app on your browser.
- Step 2: Sign up or log in with your phone number or email address.
- Step 3: Enter your location or allow the app to access your GPS.
- Step 4: Browse through the restaurants and menus that deliver to your area. You can also filter by cuisine, rating, price, or offers.
- Step 5: Select the dishes you want to order and add them to your cart. You can also customize your order with preferences or special instructions.
- Step 6: Review your order and proceed to checkout. You can choose to pay online or by cash on delivery. You can also apply any coupon codes or discounts if available.
- Step 7: Confirm your order and wait for the confirmation message from the restaurant. You can also track your order status and estimated delivery time on the app or website.
- Step 8: Receive your order from the delivery executive and enjoy your food. You can also rate and review your experience on the app or website

