LIFESTYLE

Suniel Shetty, 64, reveals secret behind his never-ending energy, 'We're not our...'

Suniel Shetty at 64, says age doesn’t define him; energy does. With discipline, passion and gratitude, he balances family life with exciting new projects, proving that true youth lies in the spirit, not the number.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 01:20 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Suniel Shetty, 64, reveals secret behind his never-ending energy, 'We're not our...'
Bollywood’s beloved action star Suniel Shetty is proving that age is truly just a number. At 64, the actor says the real secret to staying fit, healthy and full of life is not strict diets or trends but the energy you choose to live with.

In a heartfelt note, the actor shared that even though he has now become a grandfather, he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. He believes that passion, discipline and curiosity are what keep him going strong, both in life and on screen.

We’re not our age, we’re our energy

According to Suniel Shetty, a person’s spirit matters more than the years on their birth certificate. 'You could be 30 and exhausted or 65 and electric,' he explained. He compared this to businesses too, some start-ups lose steam quickly while family enterprises thrive because of the energy invested in them.

For him, energy comes from simple habits: staying disciplined, staying curious, having the courage to face challenges, and keeping the hunger to learn alive. He believes that someone young can feel 'old' if they’ve lost their spark, while older people who reinvent themselves stay forever young.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 4 actor Tiger Shroff’s fitness mantra: From 'tiny, baby-faced boy' to Bollywood’s fittest action star, here’s how he trains and recovers

Balancing family and career

The actor admitted that his family, especially wife Mana and kids Athiya and Ahan, often tell him to slow down, more so now after becoming a grandfather to Athiya and KL Rahul’s baby girl, Evaarah. While he agrees that family time is more important than ever, he also confessed that the inner spark to work keeps him moving every day.

On the work front, Suniel Shetty was recently seen in the historical drama Kesari Veer. Up next, fans will see him reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3 and also in Welcome to the Jungle.

