Sunburnt lips: 5 tips to protect your lips from tanning in summer

It's time to protect your skin from sun damage and hyperpigmentation because the season has arrived. Because the skin of our lips is so sensitive and thin, it also has to be protected from sun damage. Actually, the skin on our lips is four times as thin as the skin on the rest of our face. Additionally, whereas the rest of our body is moisturised by perspiration and oil glands, our lips do not perspire or secrete oil.

Here are some recommendations for avoiding sunburn on our lips:

1. Avoid licking your lips

Lip chapping results from frequent licking and dryness because saliva evaporates quickly. Avoid flavoured lip products because they may be seductive.

2. Apply lip balm that has SPF

It is crucial that you use lip balms or lipsticks with SPF 20 or higher during the summer to avoid getting a sunburn on your lips. Before heading outside, get a lip balm with at least a 20 SPF rating and liberally apply it to your lips.

3. Consistently exfoliate

Your lips may get dry and cracked from the summer sun. During the summer, exfoliating your lips will remove dead skin cells and make them look smoother. Additionally, they prevent tanning and keep your lips moist and supple.

4. Keep hydrated

Stay hydrated because dehydration can cause lips to turn brown. Therefore, consume at least 8 to 10 glasses of water daily.

5. Don't smoke

Additionally, smoking too much tans your lips. Men should therefore refrain from smoking because it not only harms their health but also tans their lips.

Picking at your lips can delay healing and raise your chance of getting an infection. Additionally, the frequent picking and biting can cause cheilitis, an inflammation of the lips.