Sun Tan: 5 home remedies to get rid of tanning

File photo

It's likely that your skin is a shade or two darker if you've been out in the sun much too much during this scorching heat. Excessive sun exposure can cause hyperpigmentation, sunburn and dark spots.

Skin can be rejuvenated from sun damage with the help of these home remedies:

Lemon and honey

Add fresh lime juice with a tablespoon of honey. Apply this mixture to your skin, get it dry for 20 minutes and wash it off.

Besan

Besan helps in lightening skin tone. Add besan, turmeric, and Yoghurt. and make a smooth paste. apply it to your skin. and let it dry for 15 minutes then wash it off.

Fruits And Vegetables

Blend the cubes of ripe papaya, watermelon, potato, tomato, and cucumber to make a jelly-like paste. Refrigerate the paste for 15 minutes. Apply the paste and keep it rubbing till the paste gets absorbed in the skin.

Coconut Milk

Soak a cotton pad in coconut milk. Apply and leave it for 15 minutes to absorb. Then wash it off.

Aloe Vera

Take aloe vera gel and apply it to the skin. Wash it off with plain water after 10-15 minutes.