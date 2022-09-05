Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Sun Tan: 5 home remedies to get rid of tanning

Excessive exposure to the sun can cause hyperpigmentation and sun tan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

Sun Tan: 5 home remedies to get rid of tanning
File photo

It's likely that your skin is a shade or two darker if you've been out in the sun much too much during this scorching heat. Excessive sun exposure can cause hyperpigmentation, sunburn and dark spots. 
Skin can be rejuvenated from sun damage with the help of these home remedies:

Lemon and honey

Add fresh lime juice with a tablespoon of honey. Apply this mixture to your skin, get it dry for 20 minutes and wash it off.

Besan

Besan helps in lightening skin tone. Add besan, turmeric, and Yoghurt. and make a smooth paste. apply it to your skin. and let it dry for 15 minutes then wash it off.

Fruits And Vegetables

Blend the cubes of ripe papaya, watermelon, potato, tomato, and cucumber to make a jelly-like paste. Refrigerate the paste for 15 minutes. Apply the paste and keep it rubbing till the paste gets absorbed in the skin.

Coconut Milk

Soak a cotton pad in coconut milk. Apply and leave it for 15 minutes to absorb. Then wash it off.

Aloe Vera

Take aloe vera gel and apply it to the skin. Wash it off with plain water after 10-15 minutes.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How to change Google Search page theme on Chrome, Firefox and other browsers
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.