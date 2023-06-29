Suhana Khan stuns in blue mini dress at Archies co-actor Mihir Ahuja's b'day bash

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is poised to make her grand entry into the film industry with Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated movie, "The Archies." The film, set to be released on the popular streaming platform Netflix, is already generating a lot of buzz. However, there are also reports suggesting that Suhana might make her theatrical debut alongside her father in his next film, further fueling the excitement surrounding her acting career.

Aside from her promising professional journey, Suhana Khan has also won hearts with her impeccable fashion sense. Known for her stunning style statements, she never misses an opportunity to mesmerize everyone with her fashion choices. Recently, on June 27, 2023, Suhana attended her co-star Mihir Ahuja's birthday bash, where she once again captivated everyone with her adorable look.

For the event, Suhana opted for a charming powder blue mini dress, exuding elegance and grace. She kept her accessories minimal, accentuating her ensemble with classy pumps and a leather purse. Suhana embraced a minimalist approach, enhancing her natural beauty with defined brows, glossy lips, highlighted cheeks, and flowing tresses. Her overall appearance was nothing short of stunning, leaving a lasting impression on the evening's attendees.

The birthday boy himself, Mihir Ahuja, looked dashing in an all-black ensemble. He wore a stylish shirt paired with a matching tee underneath and complemented it with black denim pants. Mihir's fashionable choice perfectly highlighted his suave persona, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Apart from Suhana and Mihir, several other star kids from the cast of "The Archies" also graced Mihir's birthday party with their presence. Khushi Kapoor, another prominent figure in the industry, stunned onlookers with her floral printed dress, exuding grace and charm. Vedang Raina opted for a printed shirt paired with denim pants, showcasing his unique style. Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda sported a more casual outfit, effortlessly combining comfort and fashion.

The gathering of these talented and stylish individuals at Mihir Ahuja's birthday bash was a testament to the camaraderie and close-knit relationships within the cast of "The Archies." With their collective talent and remarkable fashion sense, these rising stars continue to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression, promising a vibrant future in the entertainment industry. Fans eagerly await the release of "The Archies" and look forward to witnessing the on-screen magic created by this talented ensemble.