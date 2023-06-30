Suhana Khan looks chic in breezy off-shoulder white mini dress

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film "The Archies." However, even before her entry into the film industry, Suhana has already gained attention online for her impeccable fashion choices, which resonate with Gen-Z trends. With 3.9 million followers eagerly awaiting her updates on social media, Suhana recently treated them to a stunning photoshoot.

Photographer Sasha Jairam took to Instagram to share pictures of Suhana Khan from the photoshoot, accompanied by a sun emoji as the caption. In the photos, Suhana exudes confidence and allure as she poses in an off-shoulder white mini-dress. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai curated Suhana's look, adorning her in a pearly-white mini dress with ruffle details on the neckline, sleeves, torso, and hem, creating a dreamy and ethereal aesthetic.

Suhana chose to keep her accessories minimal, letting the dress take center stage. She accessorized with hoop gold earrings, and her hair was styled in loose waves with a center part. Her makeup consisted of sleek eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, mascara, feathered brows, glossy mauve lips, rouged cheekbones, and a radiant highlighter. The overall look showcased her natural beauty and enhanced her features.

The internet was quick to react to Suhana's post, with her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda among the admirers. Shanaya expressed her awe with heart-eye emojis, while Navya dropped an angel and heart emoticon. Other celebrities, including Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey, reacted with fire, star-eye, and heart emojis. Fans also flooded the comments section, praising Suhana's beauty and style.

As Suhana Khan continues to captivate her followers with her fashion choices and prepares for her Bollywood debut, her online presence is only expected to grow. Her effortless charm and impeccable style have already made a mark on social media, making her a prominent figure among Gen-Z influencers.

