Naga Chaitanya recently appeared on the podcast Raw Talks With VK, where he shared insights into his fitness and diet routine. The actor made a strong statement about sugar, calling it more harmful than alcohol and tobacco. He explained why he avoids sugar most of the time and how he believes it is responsible for several health issues.

During the conversation, Naga Chaitanya was asked about his views on sugar and why he considers it harmful. He responded, “Sugar is the biggest toxin for your body. Alcohol is better, tobacco is better, anything is better.” He further elaborated that sugar is the root cause of various life-threatening diseases, including cancer and diabetes.

The actor also requested that his statement not be taken out of context. “Please don’t quote me on this. I’m just saying… don’t put a Reel on this. In comparison, I believe sugar causes us many problems that are life-threatening. So I’m very conscious. I consume very little sugar, only on my cheat days,” he added.

Naga Chaitanya was recently trolled for endorsing Magnum ice cream at Cannes, similar to how Alia Bhatt was criticised for promoting Frooti. Addressing this, he clarified that his endorsements are part of his profession and do not reflect his personal choices. “It's just like acting, like the roles I play. It doesn't mean I am doing it in real life. So, it's the same thing. That is my job; there is a clear line that defines it,” he said.

He further defended his association with the brand, stating, “Nothing [is] wrong unless it's hurting someone or is a wrong message.” When asked if it contradicts his stance on sugar, he explained, “People might say sugar is good; this is my opinion, not endorsing.”

Work front

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya was recently seen in Thandel alongside Sai Pallavi. The actor continues to balance his career while maintaining his disciplined fitness and diet regimen.

