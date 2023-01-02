Suffering from premature greying of hair? 4 tips to prevent it naturally

Representational image

Everyone is afraid of ageing. Every visible sign of ageing is like a nightmare. These symptoms appear on your skin and hair. Which do you think is the worst? Grey hair is a direct sign of ageing, but premature greying of hair is something that can bother you every day. Not only this can have a bad effect on your mind but it can also reduce your confidence. It can also cause stress. If your hair turns white before the age of 25, then it can be termed as premature greying of hair. Signs of premature ageing can be due to Vitamin B12 deficiency or severe iron deficiency (Deficiency of Vitamin B12). A poor diet that lacks enough protein, copper and other essential vitamins and minerals can lead to premature greying of hair.

How to deal with premature greying of hair?

To prevent premature greying of hair, you need a nutritious diet. You should include leafy green vegetables, curd and fresh fruits in the diet. Consuming such a diet and exercising regularly can prevent premature greying of hair and also improve its quality.

But, what can you do with already white hair? Well, there are many remedies that can help in turning white hair into black. You don't need to colour your hair and use harmful chemicals. The home remedies given below can reduce white hair and turn them black.

1. Amla and fenugreek seed hair mask

Make powder of dried gooseberry. You can also easily get Amla powder from the market. Take some fenugreek seeds and grind them in a grinder. Add water to get a paste-like consistency. Apply a hair mask and leave it overnight. Next morning wash it with a mild shampoo. Amla is a rich source of Vitamin C while fenugreek seeds are loaded with beneficial nutrients for improving hair quality. Both together can increase hair growth as well as prevent premature greying of hair.

2. Curry leaves and coconut oil

Boil some curry leaves in coconut oil. Boil till the leaves turn black. Let the mixture cool down. Massage it on your hair and leave it overnight. Next morning wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Every time you do a head wash, keep in mind that you apply this oil to your hair. The B vitamins in curry leaves help improve melamine in the hair follicles while preventing hair greying.

3. Medicine of black tea

To make it, take a glass of water and 2 teaspoons of black tea leaves. Add a teaspoon of salt to it. Reduce it to half. Let it cool down. Apply this mixture to washed hair. This is the natural way to dye your hair. Black tea can also help in making your hair shiny.

4. Almond oil and lemon juice

Mix almond oil and lemon juice in a ratio of 2:3. Massage the mixture thoroughly on your scalp and hair. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash it off with mild shampoo. Vitamin E in almond oil can nourish the hair roots and prevent premature greying. Lemon juice is rich in Vitamin C, which helps in hair growth.