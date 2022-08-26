Suffering from PCOS? Here are some diet tips to manage your symptoms

Photo: Pexels

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), this complex hormonal disorder affects 1 in 10 women worldwide, and 1 in 5 women in India. But very few people are talking about it, and the disorder is widely misunderstood. Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder common among women of reproductive age. PCOS affects a woman’s ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone — hormones that regulate the menstrual cycle. The ovaries also produce a small number of male hormones called androgens.

What are the symptoms of PCOS?

Missed periods, irregular periods, or very light periods

Ovaries that are large or have many cysts

Excess body hair, including the chest, stomach, and back (hirsutism)

Weight gain, especially around the belly (abdomen)

Acne or oily skin

Male-pattern baldness or thinning hair

Infertility

Small pieces of excess skin on the neck or armpits (skin tags)

Dark or thick skin patches on the back of the neck, in the armpits, and under the breasts

Diets that may help people with PCOS manage their symptoms are:

Eating clean will bring balance to the hormones in your body. Women dealing with PCOS should consume food in its most natural state. As insulin, cortisol, testosterone, progesterone, estrogen, and the thyroid become more in balance, PCOS symptoms can be more controlled.

A low glycemic index (GI) diet : The body digests foods with a low GI more slowly, meaning they do not cause insulin levels to rise as much or as quickly as other foods, such as some carbohydrates. Foods in a low GI diet include whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fruits, starchy vegetables, and other unprocessed, low-carbohydrate foods.

: The body digests foods with a low GI more slowly, meaning they do not cause insulin levels to rise as much or as quickly as other foods, such as some carbohydrates. Foods in a low GI diet include whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, fruits, starchy vegetables, and other unprocessed, low-carbohydrate foods. An anti-inflammatory diet : Anti-inflammatory foods, such as berries, fatty fish, leafy greens, and extra virgin olive oil, may reduce inflammation-related symptoms, such as fatigue.

: Anti-inflammatory foods, such as berries, fatty fish, leafy greens, and extra virgin olive oil, may reduce inflammation-related symptoms, such as fatigue. The DASH diet : Doctors often recommend the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet to reduce the risk or impact of heart disease. It may also help manage PCOS symptoms. A DASH diet is rich in fish, poultry, fruits, vegetables whole grain, and low-fat dairy produce. The diet discourages foods that are high in saturated fat and sugar.

: Doctors often recommend the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet to reduce the risk or impact of heart disease. It may also help manage PCOS symptoms. A DASH diet is rich in fish, poultry, fruits, vegetables whole grain, and low-fat dairy produce. The diet discourages foods that are high in saturated fat and sugar. Limit dairy and alcohol: According to research published in the International Journal of Preventing Medicine, reducing dairy intake could potentially help certain women with PCOS lose weight and help some of their hormonal PCOS symptoms. Also, it’s best to limit excess alcohol intake and especially inflammatory, sugary mixed drinks.

Foods to avoid

Women with a PCOS should avoid these foods