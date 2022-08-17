Suffering from long Covid? Here’s how you can manage your symptoms

What is long Covid?

Long Covid is a term to describe the effects of Covid-19 that continue for weeks or months beyond the initial illness. Post-COVID, post-acute COVID, long-tail COVID, and long-haul COVID are further terminology for lengthy COVID. Long haulers are a term used by those with long COVID.

A person with "long Covid" is defined as: by the UK health watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE):

exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms for 4–12 weeks following infection; or

exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms as well as additional symptoms that cannot be accounted for by a different diagnosis 12 weeks or more following infection.

Tips to manage long covid symptoms:

Fatigue and breathlessness

Don’t over-exert yourself, plan your day accordingly. Try to break tasks which feel difficult down into smaller chunks, and alternate easier and harder activities.Rest before you become fatigued since frequent short breaks are preferable to a few longer ones. Don't stop engaging in activities that make you feel out of breath. Your muscles will weaken if you don't use them, which could leave you more breathless when you do.



Balancing mood and mental health

During your rehabilitation, treat yourself with kindness. Being socially connected can make you happier. Maintaining an active daily schedule might improve your mood and sense of stability.



Easing joint or muscle discomfort

Both strength workouts (like climbing stairs, lifting weights, and using resistance bands) and flexibility exercises (like stretches, yoga, and tai chi) can be beneficial. Before starting a new workout regimen, see your doctor.



How to deal with memory loss, thinking issues, and brain fog

Exercise, eat right for your brain's health, make notes to assist you remember things, Don't drink at all, or stick to the suggested alcohol levels. Sleep as much as you need to, if possible.