Suffering from long Covid? Here’s how you can manage your symptoms

Fatigue and breathlessness
Don’t over-exert yourself, plan your day accordingly. Try to break tasks which feel difficult down into smaller chunks, and alternate easier and harder activities.Rest before you become fatigued since frequent short breaks are preferable to a few longer ones. Don't stop engaging in activities that make you feel out of breath. Your muscles will weaken if you don't use them, which could leave you more breathless when you do.
Balancing mood and mental health
During your rehabilitation, treat yourself with kindness. Being socially connected can make you happier. Maintaining an active daily schedule might improve your mood and sense of stability.
Easing joint or muscle discomfort
Both strength workouts (like climbing stairs, lifting weights, and using resistance bands) and flexibility exercises (like stretches, yoga, and tai chi) can be beneficial. Before starting a new workout regimen, see your doctor.
How to deal with memory loss, thinking issues, and brain fog
Exercise, eat right for your brain's health, make notes to assist you remember things, Don't drink at all, or stick to the suggested alcohol levels. Sleep as much as you need to, if possible.