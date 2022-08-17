Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Suffering from long Covid? Here’s how you can manage your symptoms

What is long Covid?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

Suffering from long Covid? Here’s how you can manage your symptoms
Suffering from long Covid? Here’s how you can manage your symptoms
What is long Covid?
 
Long Covid is a term to describe the effects of Covid-19 that continue for weeks or months beyond the initial illness. Post-COVID, post-acute COVID, long-tail COVID, and long-haul COVID are further terminology for lengthy COVID. Long haulers are a term used by those with long COVID.
 
A person with "long Covid" is defined as: by the UK health watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE):
exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms for 4–12 weeks following infection; or
exhibiting Covid-19 symptoms as well as additional symptoms that cannot be accounted     for by a different diagnosis 12 weeks or more following infection.
 
Tips to manage long covid symptoms:

Fatigue and breathlessness
Don’t over-exert yourself, plan your day accordingly. Try to break tasks which feel difficult down into smaller chunks, and alternate easier and harder activities.Rest before you become fatigued since frequent short breaks are preferable to a few longer ones. Don't stop engaging in activities that make you feel out of breath. Your muscles will weaken if you don't use them, which could leave you more breathless when you do.
 

Balancing mood and mental health
During your rehabilitation, treat yourself with kindness. Being socially connected can make you happier. Maintaining an active daily schedule might improve your mood and sense of stability.
 

Easing joint or muscle discomfort
Both strength workouts (like climbing stairs, lifting weights, and using resistance bands) and flexibility exercises (like stretches, yoga, and tai chi) can be beneficial. Before starting a new workout regimen, see your doctor.
 

How to deal with memory loss, thinking issues, and brain fog
Exercise, eat right for your brain's health, make notes to assist you remember things, Don't drink at all, or stick to the suggested alcohol levels. Sleep as much as you need to, if possible.

Some people with COVID-19 symptoms may recover in a few weeks. However, recovery may take much longer for others. It’s always advisable to seek professional help if you possess any such symptoms. A treatment plan can be discussed better with a Doctor. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger gets nod from CCI
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.