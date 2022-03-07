Suffering from hair loss? Here’s how amla, bhringraj oil can help you tackle it

Hair loss is on the rise, and while it may not have a direct physical impact on your health, it can have huge psychological resonance.

Hair loss can be caused by a variety of factors, including heredity, hormone imbalances, scalp fungal infections, stress, autoimmune illnesses, and nutritional deficiencies, but there are certain things you can do to regenerate your hair naturally.

Several symptoms can be used to classify hair loss. Androgenic alopecia, commonly known as male or female pattern baldness, is most common in males over 50 and women who have already gone through menopause.

Amla oil

- Aamla appears to be beneficial at preventing hair parasites, enhancing hair look, and promoting hair growth.

Bhringraj oil

Bhringraj (Eclipta alba), often known as false daisy, is a sunflower species that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to promote hair development. The herb's extracts promote hair growth more effectively than minoxidil.

Natural hair regrowth frequently necessitates a multidirectional strategy, which means you may need to combine many ways to achieve the best results.

If you're presently receiving medical therapy for hair loss and wish to incorporate natural treatments into your regimen, check with your doctor to ensure there are no problems or contraindications.

The average person loses 50 to 100 strands of hair per day. This may appear to be a large number, yet it pales in comparison to the 100,000 hair follicles on your head. If you're losing more hair than usual, it's worth talking to your doctor about, especially if it's accompanied by additional symptoms like exhaustion, anxiety, itching, and mood swings.