Suffering from constipation? Here are 5 ways to get relief

Constipation can be a frustrating and uncomfortable problem that can interfere with your daily life. Today, we will tell you about five ways by which you can improve constipation.

Increase your fiber intake: Fiber helps to bulk up your stool and promote regular bowel movements. Foods that are high in fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. You can also take fiber supplements like psyllium husk or methylcellulose.

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water and other fluids can help to soften your stool and make it easier to pass. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day.

Exercise regularly: Regular physical activity can help to stimulate your digestive system and promote regular bowel movements. Aim to get at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week.

Consider laxatives: If lifestyle changes alone aren't enough to improve your constipation, your doctor may recommend a laxative to help soften your stool and promote bowel movements. There are many types of laxatives, including stool softeners, fiber supplements, and stimulants.

Practice good toilet habits: When you need to go to the bathroom, don't delay or hold it in. Sit on the toilet for at least 10-15 minutes and try to relax. You can also use a stool or footrest to elevate your feet, which can help to position your body in a way that makes it easier to have a bowel movement.