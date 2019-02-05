STYLE HUNTER: Put a bow on it

It’s hard to picture an haute couture season minus the romantic appeal of the statement bows. This strong nod to lady-like touches in ensembles were seen on the runways of Azzaro, Christian Dior and Giambattista Valli. While Azzaro’s off-shoulder look had a knot reference cinching the waist, Givenchy’s presentation saw designer Clare Waight Keller putting the spotlight on the loop by styling it with utilitarian backpacks. Maria Grazia Chiuri, who amped up the drama on Christian Dior’s runway by bringing the circus performers, sent out shine-on floor-length dresses, which had a knot like detailing on the bust.

Giambattista Valli’s LBDs were accented with giant bows on the shoulder bringing to mind the ’80s power dressing, but with a sweet and of-the-moment touch. Balmain under Olivier Rousteing made a couture foray by digging into the house’s rich archive and presented structural pieces with these romantic flourishes. We got two red carpet designers to share their take on this ultra-feminine trend, which took Paris couture by storm.

Designer Zara Umrigar observes, “Bows are synonymous with a certain French-ness and have made their way to the forefront of trends this season, on the runway and otherwise. Whether it’s been giant bows attached to couture gowns, belts with bows or even bows in the hair — there’s a certain drama that it adds to any outfit. They work great in the Indian festive space, a lot brides are now opting for statement pieces that will elevate their look and help them stand out.”

(From L-R) Alexandre Vauthier, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier and Giambattista Valli

COUTURIERS TAKE A BOW

Alexandre Vauthier’s closing off-shoulder look had a similar dainty detail on the bust and Jean Paul Gaultier peppered one of his Camp-inspired ensembles with a giant belt knot. Always reigniting the old world romance with his creations, designer Alexis Mabille finished off his head-to-toe red look with a statement loop.

Designer Ridhi Mehra says, “Bows are a classic element of western dressing and shall continue to make comebacks in some or the other form. However, when it comes to Indian occasion wear, I can visualise them as delicate and ‘ethereal’ parts of a silk organza wrap blouse, paired with a lehenga skirt.”