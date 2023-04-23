Stunning transformation of Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan, reasons revealed

Nysa Devgan, the only daughter of Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is not less than a star on social media. Even though Nysa Devgan is yet to make her Bollywood debut, she always remains in news and has a huge fan following on social media.

Nysa Devgan has changed a lot in the past few years specially in her physical appearance and if you observe her social media profile then the change will be quite visible.

Few months ago, Nysa Devgan’s mother Kajol had revealed some beauty hacks which Nysa follows to remain fit..

According to India Today, Nysa Devgan drinks 2-3 glasses of hot water on an empty stomach. She then eats boiled eggs, fruits and oatmeal.

Kajol had once said in an interview that she also takes beauty tips from Nysa Devgan. "Nysa is very active on the internet and she knows everything about beauty and health,” Kajol had said.

According to Kajol, Nysa Devgan applies a face mask thrice a week. Nysa Devgan is also a fitness enthusiast like her father Ajay Devgn. As per the media reports, Nysa Devgan do Yoga and cardio to remain fit.