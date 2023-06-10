Search icon
Study tips: 6 tips to help you stay focused while studying

Here are suggestions if you wish to be more focused on your studies just for that reason.

We all stuggle to focus while studying especially, when it's sunny outside, you can smell cooking, or you'd rather be doing anything else, it can be difficult to concentrate on frequently dry, instructive reading.

However, the mainstay of education is study. For the next three or more years, it will be a part of your life, love it or hate it.

In light of this, we've come up with ten practical suggestions to help you concentrate on your studies utilising our own experiences as well as those of current students we know.

They won't be novel or contain something you haven't heard before. But they function.

Here are these suggestions if you wish to be more focused on your studies just for that reason.

Create a conducive study environment: Find a quiet and well-lit space free from distractions, such as noise, clutter, and interruptions. Make sure you have all the necessary study materials within reach.

Set specific goals: Define clear objectives for each study session. Break your study material into smaller, manageable tasks, and set specific goals to achieve within a designated timeframe. This helps maintain focus and gives you a sense of progress.

Use effective time management techniques: Employ techniques like the Pomodoro Technique, where you work in focused bursts of 25 minutes followed by short breaks. This method helps prevent burnout and enhances concentration during study sessions.

Minimize digital distractions: Turn off notifications on your phone or put it on silent mode. Consider using website blockers or apps that limit access to distracting websites or social media platforms while you study.

Prioritize and organize your tasks: Develop a study schedule or to-do list that outlines your priorities. Identify the most important and urgent tasks and tackle them first. Organizing your study material and notes can also help you stay focused and avoid feeling overwhelmed.

Take regular breaks: Breaks are essential for maintaining focus and preventing mental fatigue. Schedule short breaks between study sessions to relax and recharge. Engage in activities like stretching, deep breathing, or going for a short walk.

