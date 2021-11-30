Study suggests THIS is the best weight loss diet for a diabetic, details inside

The individuals with Type 2 diabetes often complain about their weight gain issues caused by the insulin therapy, one of the basic diabetes treatment. As insulin absorbs too much sugar from the food a diabetic is eating, the body converts it into fat. This often leads to people with Type 2 diabetes gaining a lot of weight.

As per a new study, incorporating a low energy diet might be the best option for such people. The study was published in Diabetologia, a journal from the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. It states, "Very low energy diets and formula meal replacement appear the most effective approaches" for weight loss and management for those with Type 2 diabetes.

In the study, led by Professor Mike Lean, Dr. Chaitong Churuangsuk, and their colleagues at the Universities of Glasgow, the researchers analysed 19 published meta-analyses and explained that while results are not always the same for everyone, a low energy diet is the most suitable option for people with Type 2 diabetes. The study also found that a "total diet replacement" induction phase (of 830 kcal/day for 12 weeks) followed by a relatively low-fat high carbohydrate diet and meal replacements have been most effective for people with Type 2 diabetes to lose weight and even experience remission, as up to 61% of participants experienced remission within one year. "Without strategic commitment internationally on effective prevention strategies, type 2 diabetes will affect an estimated 629 million people worldwide by 2045," the researchers also mention in their study.

The dietary preparations that provide all nutritional requirements between 1845 and 3280 KJ (450 and 800 Kcal) per day are defined as Very Low Energy Diets (VLEDs). The diet plan is usually followed for two to four months and can help an individual to lose 1.5-2.5 kilos per week. An individual has to take three small meals a day as a substitute for breakfast, lunch and dinner. A very-low energy diet must include non-starchy, coloured vegetables along with good quality protein. Drinking at least 2 litres of water daily is a necessity too in this diet plan. Soups and shakes with low-carbohydrate vegetables and fruits can also be added in the diet to keep oneself hydrated. The VLED diet plan works by restricting the carbohydrate in your intake. The body then uses the excessive storage fat for the energy purposes leading to weight loss.

It is extremely important for people with Type 2 diabetes to check with their doctor before beginning a new diet plan. An individual might experience fatigue or constipation in the initial days of the VLED plan. Gentle exercise and increasing daily fiber intake is recommended for such cases.