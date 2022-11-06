Struggling with mood swings? These 5 hacks might help you

Photo: Pixabay

It often happens with people that without any reason their mood gets spoiled or they start feeling low. Change in the emotional state of a person, suddenly and without any reason, the mood worsens and recovers equally quickly. This is called having a mood swing. Mood swing refers to a sudden change in mood within a short period of time. This can happen to anyone and there can be many reasons for this.

According to doctors, women may also have mood swings due to hormonal fluctuations that occur during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause.

Factors involved in mood swings:

Premenstrual syndrome- More than 90% of women experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms before their periods, which can also include mood swings.

Premenstrual discomfort- Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a premenstrual condition that causes irritability, anxiety or depression 1-2 weeks before the start of the period.

Pregnancy- Mood swings are a common sign of pregnancy. It can start during the first weeks of pregnancy.

Menopause- Women also have mood swings at the time of menopause or during perimenopause.

Apart from all this, mood changes can also occur due to puberty, mental health and neurological conditions and medicines.

How to control mood swings?