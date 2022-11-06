Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Struggling with mood swings? These 5 hacks might help you

According to doctors, women may also have mood swings due to hormonal fluctuations that occur during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

Struggling with mood swings? These 5 hacks might help you
Photo: Pixabay

It often happens with people that without any reason their mood gets spoiled or they start feeling low. Change in the emotional state of a person, suddenly and without any reason, the mood worsens and recovers equally quickly. This is called having a mood swing. Mood swing refers to a sudden change in mood within a short period of time. This can happen to anyone and there can be many reasons for this.

Read: Doctors' Day Special: All you need to know about mood swings

According to doctors, women may also have mood swings due to hormonal fluctuations that occur during menstruation, pregnancy or menopause.

Factors involved in mood swings:

Premenstrual syndrome- More than 90% of women experience premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms before their periods, which can also include mood swings.

Premenstrual discomfort- Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a premenstrual condition that causes irritability, anxiety or depression 1-2 weeks before the start of the period.

Pregnancy- Mood swings are a common sign of pregnancy. It can start during the first weeks of pregnancy.

Menopause- Women also have mood swings at the time of menopause or during perimenopause.

Apart from all this, mood changes can also occur due to puberty, mental health and neurological conditions and medicines.

How to control mood swings?

  • To control mood swings, you can practice mindfulness by resorting to journaling, yoga meditation etc.
  • Both caffeine and alcohol can promote the symptoms of PMS and menopause. Therefore it is advised to stay away from them and smoke.
  • Lack of sleep can lead to irritability, anxiety, depression and fatigue. In this case, make sure to get enough sleep.
  • Relaxation has a positive effect on mood. You can relax by doing breathing exercises, yoga, tai chi or massage.
  • Mood can be improved by entertainment. Singing, dancing, swimming, etc. hobbies can control mood swings.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
Brahmastra box office prediction day 1, budget, cast, run-time: All about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film
Meet Veena Jagtap, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's ex-girlfriend
Ranveer Singh modifies his Aston Martin sportscar, wraps it in electric blue shade
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.