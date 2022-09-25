Struggling with insomnia? Here's your 5-point guide to a sound and peaceful sleep

File photo

Do you know that 81% of people in India have insomnia and 31% sleep fewer than seven hours every night? Sleep is not essential for survival, but it does aid in effective mental and body regulation. The body heals and regenerates during the night, making sleep crucial. Our life and our mental health can be greatly improved by getting enough sleep. We may manage our sleep to elevate our mood. We become more productive and have better daytime focus when we get enough sleep.

To support sound sleep at night, it's important to establish a healthy routine and make the room as functional as feasible. Here are some suggestions for you to put into practise if you've been having trouble sleeping well:

Wake-up time

Try to get up every day at the same hour. Your ability to consistently sleep will suffer from an erratic sleep schedule.

Daytime naps

Long daytime naps can prevent sound sleep at night. Avoid taking naps in the afternoon and keep naps to no longer than an hour.

Physical activities

Regular exercise can help you sleep better. Avoid exercising before going to bed.

Prioritize sleep

No matter how much work is still to be done, making time for sleep should always be a top priority. A minimum of 6 hours of sleep daily is essential.

30 minutes before sleep

Avoid using gadgets 30 minutes before bed. Instead, read a book, listen to guided meditation, or light some fragrant candles.