Struggling with dandruff? Hair experts recommend this simple hack: ‘Mix coffee in your...’

LIFESTYLE
On September 6, Habib shared a hack that helps manage your dandruff naturally.
Dandruff is one of the biggest issues faced by adults. People try different methods- from hair masks to shampoos to achieve a dandruff-free scalp, but sometimes nothing works. Recently, hair expert Jawed Habib took to Instagram to share a DIY that reduces hairfall and dandruff.
On September 6, Habib shared a hack that helps manage your dandruff naturally. It is a coffee-shampoo mix. Yes, who would have thought, everyone's favourite coffee could come to their rescue and help prevent dandruff.“Mix coffee in your shampoo to control dandruff and hair fall. Use it once a week,” Jawed said on Instagram.
Stimulates Hair Growth – Caffeine can help stimulate hair follicles and may encourage hair growth.
Adds Shine – Coffee can make hair appear shinier and healthier.
Reduces Hair Loss – Caffeine may slow down hair fall by strengthening roots.
Improves Hair Texture – Coffee can soften hair and make it smoother.
Fights Dandruff – Its antioxidants and acidity may help reduce dandruff and scalp irritation.
Staining – Coffee can darken hair, which may not be suitable for light-colored or bleached hair.
Dryness – Overuse can dry out hair if not followed by proper conditioning.
Allergic Reactions – Some people may experience scalp irritation or itching.
Temporary Effect – Benefits are usually short-term and require repeated use.
Messy Application – Coffee can stain skin, clothes, and bathroom surfaces during use.
Disclaimer: The information provided is for general purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
