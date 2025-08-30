Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum weight loss

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Zeenat Aman reveals she once apologised to this celebrity after failing to recognise him: 'He explained to me...'

Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over enroute to 86 off 26 balls

Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra film, calls him 'pure magic on screen', adds Janhvi Kapoor was...

'He saw the injustice, sacrificed his...': Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out MS Dhoni

September festivals calendar 2025: Pitru Paksha, Sharadiya Navratri to Durga Ashtami; check out complete list

Aneet Padda felt 'very special' when her grandfather with Alzheimer's recognised her in Saiyaara: 'Makkhan di movie'

PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy, reaffirms commitment to peaceful settlement of conflict

Who was Bagu Khan? Terrorist behind 100 infiltrations, known as 'human GPS,' killed in J-K encounter

Ex-finance secretary hits out at Trump over 50 percent tariffs, reveals, 'India walked away from trade talks due to...'

After years of silence, Sanjay Manjrekar reflects on 2019 'bits and pieces' controversy with Ravindra Jadeja

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zeenat Aman reveals she once apologised to this celebrity after failing to recognise him: 'He explained to me...'

Zeenat Aman once apologised to this celebrity after failing to recognise him

Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over enroute to 86 off 26 balls

Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over

Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra film, calls him 'pure magic on screen', adds Janhvi Kapoor was...

Param Sundari: Kiara Advani reviews Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum weight loss

Many women carry the weight of social stigma attached to their weight post-pregnancy, which can take a toll on their mental health.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 08:57 PM IST

Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum weight loss
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases in any woman's life. Bringing a child into life from your womb is nothing but a pure, magical experience and requires a lot of strength. During pregnancy, gaining some extra kilos is normal, but after delivering the baby, women often struggle to lose the extra weight. Many women struggle with body image postpartum, due to intense physical changes, expectations and societal pressures.
 
Many women carry the weight of social stigma attached to their weight post-pregnancy, which can take a toll on their mental health. Indeed, a body is never the same after pregnancy because it undergoes significant hormonal, muscular, and structural changes, such as changes in breast size, hip width, skin tone, and potentially issues with pelvic floor function. 

Motherhood changes you inside and out, and one shouldn't feel pressured to lose weight. However, if a woman chooses to lose weight and focus on her health and fitness, then we've got you covered. 

Recently, Chennai-based gynaecologist Dr Santoshi Nandigam shared how a woman can lose post-pregnancy weight.

“So many new moms worry about ‘baby weight,’ but here’s the truth—your body naturally sheds quite a lot the moment your baby is born,'' she wrote.

The gynaecologist explained that a woman automatically sheds off nearly 5 to 6 kg after giving birth to the child. However, new mothers can follow these listed simple and realistic tips to get back in shape:

 

 

Prioritise protein and whole foods

  • Build every meal around proteins, veggies, and fiber.
  • Veg sources: lentils, paneer, Greek yogurt, quinoa, soy (10–15g protein/serving).
  • Non-veg sources: lean meat, eggs, fish (go for organic when possible).

Hydrate smartly

  • Water supports metabolism, milk supply & reduces unnecessary snacking.
  • Try this: Cumin + Fennel + Carom (Ajwain) water—boil for 5 mins and sip throughout the day. Helps digestion, reduces water retention & boosts metabolism.

Move your body daily

  • Start with walking, yoga, or light strength training.
  • Wait at least 6 weeks, get clearance from your gynec, then focus on consistency > intensity.

Sleep and stress management

  • Hard with a baby, but even short naps + mindfulness help regulate fat-storage hormones.
  • Tip: Journaling works wonders. Write down even simple feelings like “I’m tired” or “I don’t know what to do now.” And don’t forget to smile.

Seek support

Work with a gynaecologist, nutritionist, or trainer who understands postpartum recovery. 

Also read: Malaika Arora’s fitness mantra: 3 simple rules to stay fit after 50

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rajgir International Stadium to Anil Agarwal International Stadium: 7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about
7 futuristic Indian cricket stadiums you must know about
'Real-life 3 Idiots': Patient on drip taken out of hospital by friends on bike, video sparks outrage
'Real-life 3 Idiots': Patient on drip taken out of hospital by friends on bike,
Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Mohammed Shami’s straightforward reply goes viral
Should India play Pakistan in Asia Cup? Mohammed Shami’s reply goes viral
Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar announces NEW scheme for woman, to give Rs..., to support...
Bihar Elections 2025: CM Nitish Kumar announces NEW scheme for woman, to give Rs
TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare' Synovial Sarcoma cancer, THIS silent killer is common in..., know symptoms, causes
TikTok star Natasha Allen passes away at 28 after 5 year battle with 'rare'...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE