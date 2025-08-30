Struggling with baby weight? Gynaecologist shares 5 simple tips for postpartum weight loss

Many women carry the weight of social stigma attached to their weight post-pregnancy, which can take a toll on their mental health.

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful phases in any woman's life. Bringing a child into life from your womb is nothing but a pure, magical experience and requires a lot of strength. During pregnancy, gaining some extra kilos is normal, but after delivering the baby, women often struggle to lose the extra weight. Many women struggle with body image postpartum, due to intense physical changes, expectations and societal pressures.



Many women carry the weight of social stigma attached to their weight post-pregnancy, which can take a toll on their mental health. Indeed, a body is never the same after pregnancy because it undergoes significant hormonal, muscular, and structural changes, such as changes in breast size, hip width, skin tone, and potentially issues with pelvic floor function.

Motherhood changes you inside and out, and one shouldn't feel pressured to lose weight. However, if a woman chooses to lose weight and focus on her health and fitness, then we've got you covered.

Recently, Chennai-based gynaecologist Dr Santoshi Nandigam shared how a woman can lose post-pregnancy weight.

“So many new moms worry about ‘baby weight,’ but here’s the truth—your body naturally sheds quite a lot the moment your baby is born,'' she wrote.

The gynaecologist explained that a woman automatically sheds off nearly 5 to 6 kg after giving birth to the child. However, new mothers can follow these listed simple and realistic tips to get back in shape:

Prioritise protein and whole foods

Build every meal around proteins, veggies, and fiber.

Veg sources: lentils, paneer, Greek yogurt, quinoa, soy (10–15g protein/serving).

Non-veg sources: lean meat, eggs, fish (go for organic when possible).

Hydrate smartly

Water supports metabolism, milk supply & reduces unnecessary snacking.

Try this: Cumin + Fennel + Carom (Ajwain) water—boil for 5 mins and sip throughout the day. Helps digestion, reduces water retention & boosts metabolism.

Move your body daily

Start with walking, yoga, or light strength training.

Wait at least 6 weeks, get clearance from your gynec, then focus on consistency > intensity.

Sleep and stress management

Hard with a baby, but even short naps + mindfulness help regulate fat-storage hormones.

Tip: Journaling works wonders. Write down even simple feelings like “I’m tired” or “I don’t know what to do now.” And don’t forget to smile.

Seek support

Work with a gynaecologist, nutritionist, or trainer who understands postpartum recovery.

