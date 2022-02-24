Struggling with a binge-eating issue? Here’s how you can overcome it

The most frequent eating disorder is binge eating disorder (BED). It's characterised by frequent episodes of binge eating, as well as emotions of guilt and a loss of control.

BED, if left untreated, can develop to obesity, which has been linked to other major health issues like as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Psychotherapy, nutritional counselling, and medicines are commonly used to treat BED. Lifestyle changes may also be beneficial.

Say no to diet

Fad diets are generally unhealthy, and extremely restrictive eating habits can lead to binge eating episodes.

Don’t skip meals

One of the most effective techniques to overcome binge eating is to establish and stick to a regular meal plan.

Try yoga

Yoga is a mind-body practice that involves particular breathing techniques, positions, and meditation to decrease stress and promote relaxation.

Consume fibre

Fibre takes a long time to pass through your digestive tract, so you'll feel fuller for longer. Increasing fibre intake can lower desires, appetite, and food consumption. Supplementing twice daily with a type of fibre found in vegetables reduced hunger and calorie consumption while boosting fullness.

Eat breakfast

Starting each day with a nutritious breakfast may lower the likelihood of binge eating later on. Several studies have discovered that sticking to a regular meal schedule is linked to fewer binge eating episodes and lower levels of ghrelin, the hormone that increases hunger.

While lifestyle changes can help you stop binge eating, you may need to seek counselling from a mental health specialist to figure out what's causing the problem. This is especially true if binge-eating episodes are carried out in secret, result in emotions of embarrassment or shame, or are accompanied by a preoccupation with weight or body image.