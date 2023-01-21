Street food: Best Five spots in Delhi to satisfy your cravings for Chole Bhature

Representational image

Chole Bhature holds a special place in the hearts of Delhiites. Mouth watering just thinking about a plate full of the aroma of Chole Bhature with a glass of cold lassi. So if you are also planning to visit Delhi, then definitely try Chole Bhature once.



There are some selected places in Delhi which are known for special Chole Bhature. Today, through this article, let us tell you the list of 5 such places in Delhi which are famous all over the world for their Chole Bhature.

5 best places to eat Chole Bhature in Delhi



Baba Nagpal Corner



This restaurant attracts a huge crowd and that too just because of the aroma of its Chole Bhature. Here you will be left licking your fingers after eating delicious dishes. Baba Nagpal is one of the best Chole Bhature restaurants in the city and this restaurant in Amar Colony is the most crowded.

Address - 7/25, Old Double Story, Gupta Market, Lajpat Nagar IV



Sita Ram Diwan Chand



Sita Ram Diwan Chand in Paharganj is known for serving delicious Chole Bhature. Famous restaurant, which is serving Chole Bhature since 1950, A full plate of Chole Bhature includes two Bhature and a bowl of Chole. The meal is accompanied by a special potato curry which is cooked by mixing chopped potatoes and spices. You won't want to miss out on their paneer-filled bhaturas.

Address: 2246, Near Imperial Cinema, Paharganj, New Delhi



Anand ji's Chole Bhature



Anandji Chole Bhature with green chutney, mango pickle and onions This place is definitely one of the best Chole Bhature eateries in Lajpat Nagar. Everyone eats Chola Bhatura here with great fervor and is liked the most.

Address: Anand G 3, Krishna Market, Lajpat Nagar



Roshan di kulfi



This is the best place to go if you want to taste great and affordable North Indian food. This is also one of the most famous Chole Bhature destinations in Delhi. If you eat the chickpeas of this place once, you will not forget its taste for the rest of your life.

Address: 28Block 34P, Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi



Nand di Hatti



Nestled in the bustling lanes of Sadar Bazar, this cafe is a hidden diamond piece that you cannot miss. Their Chole Bhature is very tasty. These are made from pure desi ghee. This place will fulfil all your food demands. If you are going here, do not miss their handmade pickles at all.

Address: 829, Sadar Bazar, Pan Mandi Old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi