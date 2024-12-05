otton swabs and other tools can harm ears by pushing wax deeper, causing blockages, infections, or eardrum damage, while earwax serves natural protective functions.

Using cotton swabs or other objects like combs, hairpins, or even pencils to clean ears might feel satisfying, but it can be harmful, experts warn. Cotton swabs don't effectively remove earwax; instead, they push it deeper into the ear canal, potentially leading to blockages, discomfort, or even eardrum damage. Other tools, such as toothpicks or straws, carry similar risks and can cause pain, infection, or hearing loss if they accidentally puncture the eardrum.

Experts explain that cleaning the ears isn’t necessary for most people. Earwax plays an essential role, acting as a natural cleaning mechanism and providing antimicrobial protection. According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology, it’s best to leave earwax alone unless it’s causing specific issues. Contrary to popular belief, earwax doesn’t indicate poor hygiene; it’s a natural part of how ears function to trap dust and prevent harmful particles from entering.

Many people believe cleaning their ears keeps them healthy, but excessive attempts can create problems. For instance, earwax pushed deeper into the canal can harden and become stuck, potentially requiring medical intervention. ENT specialists often treat issues like perforated eardrums caused by infections or improper cleaning techniques.

Even at-home earwax removal devices may worsen the problem. Professionals advise against using these tools without medical guidance, as they can also push wax further down the ear canal or cause injury to the delicate ear skin.

If water gets trapped in the ear after a bath or swim, wiping the outer ear with a towel is enough. However, people with pain, hearing loss, or unusual discharge should seek medical attention. For those with a history of ear infections or surgeries, consulting a doctor before using any ear-cleaning products is essential.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

