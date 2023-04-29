Search icon
'Stop imposing unrealistic expectations': Alia Bhatt opens about her post-pregnancy journey

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

Stop imposing unrealistic expectations, Alia Bhatt opens about her post-pregnancy journey

Alia Bhatt is an inspiration for many, be it her glowing skin or her styling sense or her diet, people want to know everything about her. The actress recently gave birth to a daughter, after which she regained her toned figure within a few months. People were also stunned to see his amazing transformation and discussions about it also intensified.

Now, Alia has spoken openly about this. She recently spoke about her experiences with motherhood. She also made some revelations about his weight loss journey. The actress revealed that people think her post-partum weight loss is 'unnatural'. But, it is not.  Alia also revealed that she was unable to get even her wisdom teeth removed as it required anesthesia and she was not allowed to do so during that time.

Alia said, "I know everyone thinks that I have lost weight unnaturally, but the truth is that I can't even get my wisdom teeth out right now because I am breastfeeding and am not under anesthesia. I didn't put any pressure on myself."

She added, "I want to talk about this. A lot of women struggle with their new look after pregnancy. They put a lot of pressure on themselves to look a certain way."

Alia also said, "Everybody wants to lose weight and I can relate to that. I love food and I had to lose weight because movies are a visual medium and you need to look healthy."

On her fit, Alia said, "You have to look attractive. In today's age, with every picture on social media, girls are constantly worried about how they look, even before pregnancy. Women Take some time to appreciate your body."

Alia Bhatt is often seen sharing her skin care routine with her fans. She always insists on drinking more water to get glowing skin. Apart from this, Alia has often been encouraging people towards yoga.

Alia Bhatt also revealed that she maintained healthy eating habits throughout her pregnancy, and increased her calorie intake bt 10% every trimester as per the expert advice. 

She further revealed that she hasn't fully shed off her pregnancy weight but, she's only a kilogram away from achieving it. 

Alia Bhatt incorporated a 15-minute walk and breathing exercises in her daily routine to improve blood flow. 

The diva advises young mothers to avoid imposing unrealistic expectations on them. This change is natural and don't rush into weight loss. In fact, incorporate healthy habits to acheive your goals slowly and steadily. 

Also read: Unlock power of spinach: Discover surprising health benefits of this nutrient-packed superfood

 

