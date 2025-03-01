This luxurious house is valued at around Rs 58 crore and is a true example of luxury and great design.

Who doesn’t dream of living in a luxurious sea-facing home? For Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, this dream is a reality. Their stunning 10,000 sq ft duplex in Mumbai is a perfect mix of elegance, art, and comfort.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Mira spoke about designing their dream home. She said, “Shahid and I have very different styles. It was about finding a balance between design and function for both of us: creating a peaceful space while letting our personalities shine.” The result is a home that is warm, stylish, and modern.

Located in the famous Three Sixty West in Worli, Mumbai, the house offers amazing views of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Designed by architect Annkur Khosla, it has four large bedrooms and several spaces designed for both work and relaxation.

The upper level has a stylish glam room, a comfortable guest room, Shahid’s DJ setup, an open-air gym, a small pantry, and an office, making it easy to balance work and home life. Every part of the house is carefully designed to suit their lifestyle while keeping it modern and elegant.

One of the most eye-catching features is the bold black staircase with geometric design, which stands out beautifully. The house is decorated with green plants, warm colours, and rich textures, making it feel inviting and cosy.

Mira has also added beautiful art pieces to their home. These include a Radhakrishnan sculpture at the entrance, a colour-changing Yuvaan Bothysathuvar piece in the dining area, and a stunning artwork by Subodh Kerkar.

The lighting in the house is also special, with unique pieces that add to the charm. Every detail, from furniture to decor, has been chosen with care, making their home feel like an art gallery.

This luxurious house is valued at around Rs 58 crore and is a true example of luxury and great design. More than just a house, it is a perfect home for Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, showing their love for art, comfort, and beauty.

