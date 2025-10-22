Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...

Step inside Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, a 150-acre retreat featuring luxurious pools, rustic interiors, lush greenery, a gym, and stables, a perfect getaway for peace and family time.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known not just for his movies but also for his love of nature. Away from the glamour of Mumbai, he owns a grand and serene property in Panvel, famously known as Arpita Farms. Sprawled across 150 acres of lush greenery, this beautiful retreat is valued at around Rs 80 crore and offers the perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and rustic charm.

A dream escape away from city life

In recent years, many celebrities have chosen to buy properties on the outskirts of Mumbai to escape the chaos of city life. Salman Khan is one of them. His farmhouse, named after his beloved sister Arpita Khan, is in the calm surroundings of Panvel, a city in Navi Mumbai’s Raigad district.

Inside Arpita Farms, rustic beauty meets modern luxury

Spread across a massive landscape, Arpita Farms reflects Salman’s love for nature. The farmhouse includes three luxurious bungalows, a lavish swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and stables housing several horses.

The interiors are simple yet elegant, filled with wooden textures, large windows, and spacious rooms that allow natural light to flood in. The design gives off a warm, rustic feel while ensuring modern comfort. The open spaces, earthy tones, and serene décor make the place ideal for relaxation.

Fitness, farming, and family time

Being a fitness enthusiast, Salman Khan has built a gym on the property with all the essential equipment. Apart from his dedication to fitness, Salman also loves farming. During the pandemic, he shared glimpses of himself doing farm work, from planting trees to feeding animals.

The s tunning p ool a rea

One of the highlights of Arpita Farms is the lavish swimming pool area, which looks like something out of a luxury resort. Surrounded by palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large Buddha statue, it offers a calming, tropical vibe. Whether it’s a morning dip or an evening by the water, the space is designed for ultimate relaxation.

Family g atherings and c elebrations

Salman Khan's family often gathers here for birthdays, weekend getaways, and private celebrations. Recently, the family visited the property to celebrate the arrival of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s baby girl.

Photos shared by Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan went viral, giving fans a closer look at the beautiful property. The pictures showed Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan, and their kids enjoying some quality time together amidst nature.

