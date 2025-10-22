FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 mints Rs 750 crore, set to become highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 after its English version releases on...

Russian drone strike hits kindergarten in Kharkiv, kills one: 'Spit in the face to everyone...'

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia match in Adelaide live on TV, online?

Exclusive | Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra on working Diwali, but mandatory reunion with mom: 'Work can wait for a few hours, but that smile..'

Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...

Centre proposes new rules to combat deepfakes, AI-generated content; draft amendments mandate...

Neeraj Chopra honoured with Lt. Col. rank in the Indian Army, Rajnath Singh credits his discipline; know his journey, awards

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Future of Tech Careers in Public Asset Management: Why SaaS Skills Are Becoming Non-Negotiable for Asset Modernizations

SaaS Skills are Non-Negotiable for Public Asset Management's Tech Future

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatte

Ukraine's Zelenskyy issues BIG statement on Trump's peace proposal: 'Good compromise but...'

Zelenskyy's BIG statement on Trump peace proposal: 'Good compromise...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...

Step inside Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse, a 150-acre retreat featuring luxurious pools, rustic interiors, lush greenery, a gym, and stables, a perfect getaway for peace and family time.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Step Inside Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse: 150-acre luxurious retreat with pools, rustic interiors, serene surroundings, worth Rs...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known not just for his movies but also for his love of nature. Away from the glamour of Mumbai, he owns a grand and serene property in Panvel, famously known as Arpita Farms. Sprawled across 150 acres of lush greenery, this beautiful retreat is valued at around Rs 80 crore and offers the perfect balance of luxury, comfort, and rustic charm.

A dream escape away from city life

In recent years, many celebrities have chosen to buy properties on the outskirts of Mumbai to escape the chaos of city life. Salman Khan is one of them. His farmhouse, named after his beloved sister Arpita Khan, is in the calm surroundings of Panvel, a city in Navi Mumbai’s Raigad district.

Untitled-design-10

Inside Arpita Farms, rustic beauty meets modern luxury

Spread across a massive landscape, Arpita Farms reflects Salman’s love for nature. The farmhouse includes three luxurious bungalows, a lavish swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, and stables housing several horses.

The interiors are simple yet elegant, filled with wooden textures, large windows, and spacious rooms that allow natural light to flood in. The design gives off a warm, rustic feel while ensuring modern comfort. The open spaces, earthy tones, and serene décor make the place ideal for relaxation.

Untitled-design-8

Fitness, farming, and family time

Being a fitness enthusiast, Salman Khan has built a gym on the property with all the essential equipment. Apart from his dedication to fitness, Salman also loves farming. During the pandemic, he shared glimpses of himself doing farm work, from planting trees to feeding animals.

ALSO READ: Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol's 5-BHK luxurious Goa villa with private pool, royal bedrooms; you can rent it for Rs...

Untitled-design-7

The stunning pool area

One of the highlights of Arpita Farms is the lavish swimming pool area, which looks like something out of a luxury resort. Surrounded by palm trees, lounge chairs, and a large Buddha statue, it offers a calming, tropical vibe. Whether it’s a morning dip or an evening by the water, the space is designed for ultimate relaxation.

Untitled-design-9

Family gatherings and celebrations

Salman Khan's family often gathers here for birthdays, weekend getaways, and private celebrations. Recently, the family visited the property to celebrate the arrival of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s baby girl.

Photos shared by Arhaan Khan and Nirvaan Khan went viral, giving fans a closer look at the beautiful property. The pictures showed Arpita Khan, Alvira Khan, and their kids enjoying some quality time together amidst nature.

ALSO READ: From Shilpa Shetty's 'zen garden' to Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace lawns: Stunning celebrity garden areas

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
After Asrani, this actor also wishes for peaceful funeral, admits 'iss duniya mein bojh bankar nahi jeena chahta', he is..
After Asrani, this actor also wishes for peaceful funeral, he is...
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since war started? Ukraine president says, 'We need..'
Putin, Zelenskyy to meet for first time since Ukraine war started?
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category; Check 10 most polluted areas in Delhi
Delhi-NCR pollution soars after Diwali fireworks; AQI in ‘very poor’ category
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, seven days after his death by..., pens emotional note: 'When you lose someone..'
Pankaj Dheer's daughter-in-law, Kratika Sengar celebrates Diwali, pens note
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting to share with your loved ones
Happy Diwali 2025: Top 20 Deepavali wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greeting
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE