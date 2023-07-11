Headlines

Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sea-facing villa in Dubai with private spa, swimming pools, its worth...

Mukesh Ambani's Dubai villa is located in northern Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious property has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and two swimming pools. Mukesh Ambani's Dubai villa is furnished with Italian marble and it has royal masterpieces.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:10 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. The family, thanks to their wealth and luxury lifestyle, also owns several properties all around the world. One of these properties is a luxurious sea-facing villa in Dubai worth Rs 650 crore. 

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani bought a luxurious property in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. It is reported that the property is worth around Rs 650 crore.

Mukesh Ambani's Dubai villa is located in northern Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious property has 10 bedrooms, a private spa, and two swimming pools. According to Belleview.ae, Mukesh Ambani's Dubai villa is furnished with Italian marble and it has royal masterpieces.

Here's a look at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Dubai villa 

As reported by Belleview.ae, the luxurious property is spread over an area of 26,033 sq ft plot. Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani bought the beachside villa in Dubai in 2022 for around USD 80 million which is Rs 650 crore. 

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Dubai villa also has an exterior swimming pool and a huge pool inside the property too. The Ambani family uses it as sort of a vacation house. 

The Ambani clan is a proud owner of many properties including their Mumbai home Antilia which is the second most expensive home in the world. Antilia is worth Rs 15,000 crore and only comes second to UK's Buckingham Palace. Mukesh Ambani lives in Antilia with his wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani lives in a lavish bungalow Gulita with her husband Anand Piramal.

