Step inside Mithila Palkar's new sea-facing Mumbai home

Actress Mithila Palkar graciously welcomed her fans into her charming 700 sq foot Mumbai home, providing a delightful tour of her beautiful living space.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 06:54 PM IST

Mithila Palkar, the star of the show "Little Things," recently shared a delightful home tour video on her Instagram, in collaboration with Architectural Digest (AD). Her 700-square-foot Dadar home boasts charming and cozy spaces, which she proudly showed off.

The tour commences with her inviting living room, adorned with a warm rust-colored couch and a stylish plaster-textured oval coffee table, supported by three legs. The room also features a comfortable rattan seat near the windows and is beautifully embellished with two large bird of paradise plants. A large TV hangs on the wall opposite the couch, positioned atop an oak-toned wooden TV unit. Adding to the room's aesthetic appeal is a striking globe-light fixture placed beside the TV.

Moving on, we pass through a small lobby leading to the kitchen. Mithila and her designer have transformed the lobby wall into a lovely gallery of pictures capturing her cherished moments with friends and family. The kitchen itself is a sight to behold, with elegant white countertops, beige cupboards, and a breakfast counter adorned with oak-toned rattan bar chairs.

 

 

“It was such a huge gamble – we were working together as professionals and it can go south. But if anything, it has only brought us closer together” Mithila told AD. “The three things we actually debated on for the longest time were the name plate, the coffee table, and the colour of the couch. But as my best friend, she manages to convince me" she added.

The bedroom exudes tranquility and charm, featuring an arch cutout on the main wall, which is tastefully decorated with tropical wallpaper. Black wall sconces complement the oak-toned side tables, and the cupboards in the room come with a convenient pull-out tall mirror, adding functionality and style.

Mithila Palkar's home is truly a reflection of her personality, with each space thoughtfully designed and decorated to create a cozy and aesthetically pleasing ambiance.

 

