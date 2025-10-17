Step inside Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene’s luxurious Mumbai apartment featuring rare MF Husain paintings, its worth Rs…

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene’s Mumbai home features rare M.F. Husain paintings, minimalist design, sea views, and artistic elegance.

Bollywood’s beloved veteran actress, Madhuri Dixit, and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, have shared a glimpse of their elegant Mumbai home, which beautifully blends art, light, and modern sophistication. Their 5,500-square-foot sea-facing apartment, worth Rs 48 crore, exudes warmth and grace while showcasing the couple’s refined taste in art and design.

A bright, airy, and artistic haven

In a recent feature with Architectural Digest India, Madhuri and Dr Nene gave a tour of their home. Large glass windows flood every corner with natural light, giving the house a serene and peaceful charm.

This celebrity residence has a deep connection with legendary artist M.F. Husain. His paintings are the heart and soul of the home, symbolising Madhuri’s long-standing bond with the celebrated painter. Husain painted several pieces inspired by her, including the Dancing Women (1995) and Ganapati (1995), both proudly displayed in the couple’s apartment.

Husain’s l egacy t akes centre stage

The apartment has an elegant console by Vikram Goyal’s Viya Home that welcomes guests. Above it hangs Husain’s Ganapati, alongside a vivid Jaipur Rugs carpet, setting the tone for the rest of the home. The dining area, connected smoothly to the living room, features Dancing Women, one of Husain’s most celebrated works.

Madhuri recalls, 'Husain ji said, ki meri dil ki khwahish hai, ke mai aapka gahr eik museum banau.'

Simple, m odern, and s oulful

The couple wanted a home that was 'uncluttered, modern, and filled with warmth.' Their Mumbai residence is 'a sanctuary that combines contemporary aesthetics with a minimalist undertone.' Straight lines, clean forms, and a subtle colour palette dominate the space, creating an aura of calm sophistication.

Dr Nene adds, 'Our idea of contemporary design is very similar, clean and functional, yet personal.' The couple’s love for music, art, and technology can be seen throughout the apartment. From a dedicated music room with guitars, drums, and a Steinway & Sons piano, to a fully automated Valcucine bar and a home theatre with Bowers & Wilkins speakers, every detail reflects their passions.

Elegant spaces with personal touches

The living room is styled with a midnight blue sofa, a round coffee table, and armchairs in neutral shades. Dark wallpaper adds a bold contrast, while light curtains soften the mood. Each element has been thoughtfully chosen.

The master bedroom overlooks Mumbai’s stunning coastline. 'This is the first thing I see every morning; it’s very peaceful,' says Madhuri. White marble floors, a wooden ceiling, and soft lighting create a restful ambience.

