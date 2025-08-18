'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Step inside Kriti Sanon’s luxurious duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill with sea view, private terrace, 6-car parking and more worth Rs…

Kriti Sanon has bought a Rs 78 crore sea-facing duplex in Bandra’s Pali Hill. The lavish penthouse spans two floors, includes a private terrace, six parking spaces, and offers stunning Arabian Sea views, making it one of the costliest celeb buys of the year.

Muskan Verma

Updated : Aug 18, 2025, 10:55 AM IST

National Award winning actress Kriti Sanon is in the headlines once again and this time for her latest real estate news. The Bollywood diva has reportedly bought a luxurious duplex penthouse worth over Rs 78 crore in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area, Bandra.

Kriti’s luxurious duplex

Kriti’s duplex apartment is located in the Supreme Prana tower and spans the 14th and 15th floors. It covers 6,636 square feet of space, plus an open terrace of 1,209 square feet. What makes this even more luxurious is the private terrace that comes exclusively with the apartment, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea.

One of Mumbai’s biggest celebrity realty deals

According to The Economic Times, Kriti paid around Rs 3.91 crore in stamp duty, taking the total cost (including GST and other charges) to Rs 84.16 crore. At Rs 1.18 lakh per sq ft, this is one of the biggest celeb property deals of the year. The registration documents mention both Kriti and her mother as co-owners.

Six-car parking in Bandra? That’s rare

Apart from the sea view and large layout, the penthouse comes with six reserved parking slots which makes it a major bonus in crowded Mumbai. This new home places Kriti alongside other Bandra West A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kriti’s growing property portfolio

This isn’t Kriti’s first big investment. In 2023, she bought a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a celebrity-favorite destination. A year later, she reportedly purchased a Rs 35 crore 4BHK in Bandra West, further building her presence in Mumbai’s elite neighborhoods.

What’s next on Kriti’s work front?

Professionally, Kriti is set to star in Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush, releasing on November 28, 2025. She’s also part of Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.


ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon completes 11 years in Bollywood: When Do Patti actress was humiliated by...., she went home crying, then never worked with...

