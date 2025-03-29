In an Instagram clip, Diljit gives fans a virtual tour of the space, blending humour with a peek into his opulent lifestyle.

A video of Diljit Dosanjh has been making waves online, showing what appears to be a glimpse of his home. However, the stylish space is actually a private suite in a luxurious Mumbai hotel where he likely stayed during his visit. While the singer-actor owns lavish homes in California, Toronto, and Ludhiana, the suite's elegant decor reflects his refined taste.

In an Instagram clip, Diljit gives fans a virtual tour of the space, blending humour with a peek into his opulent lifestyle. The video opens with him strolling into a regal living room with vintage decor. Keeping the mood light, he jokes about avoiding “buri nazar” and playfully tosses rose petals on himself. He then leads viewers to a grand dining area featuring a massive wooden table, classic white crockery, and elegant furniture. With his signature wit, he calls it the spot for “Big khana-peena” and shares that it’s where he had breakfast.

The tour continues as Diljit relaxes in a cozy nook near the dining area before stepping into his sound room. Addressing media reports about him bringing his own sound setup, he quips, "Maine ek report dekha Diljit leke aaya hai apna sound... Sound hi le aaya, tank thodi le aaega." The vintage-styled room, with wooden furnishings and muted tones, complements the sophisticated theme of the suite.

Next, he showcases a well-equipped gym and a massage room, exclaiming, “Here is the champion, bro. This is my gym. Here is my massage room.” However, when it comes to his bedroom, he draws a boundary, cheekily telling fans, “This is my room. I am so sorry, tussi andar jaa nai sakte.”

On work front

After his blockbuster Dil-Luminati tour, Diljit is gearing up for Punjab 95, based on the life of Sikh activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. He is also set to star in Border 2, alongside Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Varun Dhawan.

Also read: Who is Swati Sachdeva? Stand-up comedian slammed over her joke about parents